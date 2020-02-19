The Calistoga girls basketball team had their 11-game winning streak snapped by St. Vincent in a non-league game on the road Thursday.
The Mustangs (10-16) trailed 19-14 at halftime but outscored the Wildcats 31-19 in the second half for a 45-38 win over the Wildcats (21-3).
Calistoga was led by Lizbet Escobedo, who scored 15 points with nine made free throws. Also contributing for the Wildcats were Tully Leonard with 10 points, Hayseel Barrera with 7 and Vanesa Quiepo with 6.
Varsity Boys Basketball
St. Vincent 42, Calistoga 39
Despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback, the Wildcats also dropped their regular-season finale against the Mustangs on Thursday.
After a tight first half, Calistoga fell behind due to an 11-4 third quarter but they chipped away at that deficit in the fourth. The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 17-10 in the final frame but a few key rebounds were won by the hosts to seal the game down the stretch.
Christian Caldera scored a team-high 15 points with a trio of three-pointers and Jesus Rojas-Mendoza stayed hot with 12 points on four made three-pointers. Isaac Garcia, Robert Romero and Christopher Olivares scored 4 points apiece.