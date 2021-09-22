Calistoga Prep Report: Wildcats improve to 4-1 in boys soccer

The Calistoga High boys soccer team dominated visiting Credo on Friday, 8-1, at Logvy Park to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in league play.
Senior captains Christian Caldera and Alexis Escobedo each had two goals to lead the Wildcats.
Calistoga head coach Hector Contreras gave his team a 7 out of 10 for effort.
“Even though the outcome was 8-1, we have a lot of progressing to do,” he said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so we have a lot of maturing to do. But, all in all, I think we did a pretty good job — not a great job, but a good job.”
Along with Caldera and Escobedo, the coach said sophomore Willem Ulloa played well in the midfield. “He stepped up today,” Contreras said.
The Wildcats have five athletes on their team who are also playing football this fall, something Contreras said the quintet is handling well.
“I think for the most part, they are gifted kids who are good at maintaining dual sports and grades, so I don’t think it affects them a lot,” he said. “I think, in the long run, it might affect them a little bit — they’re probably going to overwork their bodies — but we’re training them right, so they should be fine (for now).”
The Wildcats next visit Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Volleyball
Calistoga fell to 3-3 overall after dropping its league opener to visiting Sonoma Academy. 25-18, 25-11, 25-23, on Tuesday night.
Wildcats head coach Lluliza Argueta was especially pleased with the play of Andrea Villasenor, Valeria Queipo and Daniela Chicas.
“Andrea stood out very much. Her blocking was on point, her hitting was great, her tipping — she was finding those holes,” the coach said. “Her defense and serving were great, as well. She just needs to work on not hitting the ball as hard when serving and just make sure she gets it in (bounds) instead of using all power. Valeria did great on defense. She had a lot of great bumps up and her serving was great. Danielle Chicas played very well on defense and communicated well.”
Argueta was also pleased with the progress of the team as a whole, and how it competed against one of the top schools in the league.
“Honestly, I’m so proud of the whole team because they played pretty well in this game compared to our last game,” the coach said. “Their defense was way better, their blocking, their hitting, their tipping, their setting. Everything was just better, and they played better, they communicated better, and they played as a team, not individually.”
Football
The Wildcats opened their season on Saturday afternoon instead of at night, as originally scheduled, because the lights were not functioning, and played lights-out in a 58-0 nonleague rout of Cornerstone Christian of Antioch.
Christian Caldera had four carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yarder. Juan Vega had seven carries for 64 yards and two scores, including a 29-yarder.
Quarterback Edgar Caldera rushed five times for 34 yards and two scores, including a 14-yarder, and threw for two more scores in three attempts for 29 yards. The 20- and 9-yard scoring strikes both went to Isaac Garcia.
Christian Ramirez had 6 pancake blocks, while Brian Gonzalez had four, Bryon Ceron three, Jorge Ortiz and Christian Caldera two apiece, and Neftali Gutierrez and Vega one each.
“Our superstar, Christian Caldera only played half the game but left a lasting impression on the field,” Wildcats head coach Shane Kohler said. “Stifling defense put us in scoring position with every possession. Our offensive line, led by center Christian Ramirez in his first year ever playing football, was dominating.
“It was good for the team to get over their playoff loss of two years ago, but Cornerstone was only a shadow of that 2019 team. We have a long-term goal and short-term goals that are getting attention day by day."
The Wildcats were scheduled to host Upper Lake in a nonleague game at 6 p.m. Friday, but Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said Wednesday morning that the Upper Lake team was on "COVID quarantine" and that the game has been canceled.
Kohler had previously said of preparation for the game, “We have things to iron out in anticipation for Upper Lake. We need to take this matchup seriously, being that I believe they are one of the more challenging teams we'll face."
The Wildcats will prepare instead for an Oct. 2 trek to Miranda to take on South Fork.
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.