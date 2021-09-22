Calistoga Prep Report: Wildcats improve to 4-1 in boys soccer

Volleyball

Calistoga fell to 3-3 overall after dropping its league opener to visiting Sonoma Academy. 25-18, 25-11, 25-23, on Tuesday night.

Wildcats head coach Lluliza Argueta was especially pleased with the play of Andrea Villasenor, Valeria Queipo and Daniela Chicas.

“Andrea stood out very much. Her blocking was on point, her hitting was great, her tipping — she was finding those holes,” the coach said. “Her defense and serving were great, as well. She just needs to work on not hitting the ball as hard when serving and just make sure she gets it in (bounds) instead of using all power. Valeria did great on defense. She had a lot of great bumps up and her serving was great. Danielle Chicas played very well on defense and communicated well.”

Argueta was also pleased with the progress of the team as a whole, and how it competed against one of the top schools in the league.

“Honestly, I’m so proud of the whole team because they played pretty well in this game compared to our last game,” the coach said. “Their defense was way better, their blocking, their hitting, their tipping, their setting. Everything was just better, and they played better, they communicated better, and they played as a team, not individually.”