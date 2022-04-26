Calistoga Report: Wildcats young across board, trying to learn and get experience

Some high school softball teams are loaded with travel ball players and strive to win section titles.

Calistoga’s goal against visiting Credo on April 19 was just to play a regulation seven-inning game.

The Wildcats knew they didn’t have the experience or skills yet to beat a powerhouse like the Gryphons of Rohnert Park, but not having the 10-run mercy rule invoked after five or six frames in their 16-7 North Central League II loss didn’t feel too bad for Calistoga.

“We’re a beginner team,” Wildcats head coach Melissa Davis said after a 20-4 league loss to visiting Upper Lake in their NCL II opener on March 31. “A lot of my girls have never played softball before. So we’re still learning to connect on teamwork.”

It took just that to keep from going home two innings early against Credo, which led 13-2 going into Calistoga’s half of the fifth.

The Wildcats were energized after getting on the board in the fourth with their first two hits of the game — a RBI single by pitcher Kassandra Montanez that drove in Grace Galindo after her leadoff walk and stolen base, and an RBI single by Arlette Hernandez that drove in Montanez.

Calistoga started the fifth at the top of its batting order. Daniela Chicas walked, Angelina Valentine was hit by a pitch, and both scored on a Xitlali Lopez single. After a strikeout, Montanez walked and she and Lopez scored on a single by Natalia Vera to make it 13-6.

The Wildcats added another run in the sixth when Judith Moreira and Chicas walked and Moreira scored.

Montanez — who pitched the first five innings — and her reliever did well to hold Credo to 16 runs considering the Gryphons amassed 17 hits, nine walks and three hit batters, meaning the Wildcats stranded at least 13 Credo base runners.

“Really great game. We didn’t get 10-runned,” Davis said. “We finally got on the bats and around the bases later in the game. I’m really proud of the girls. The other team was really, really good and we battled and we played well, so I’m impressed with all of them. We’ll try to make it closer next time we play them (May 6 in Rohnert Park).”

The 20-4 loss to Upper Lake on March 31 did get stopped after five innings, after the visiting Trojans scored seven runs in the first inning, seven in the third and six in the top of the fourth to grab a 20-0 lead.

Galindo scored in the fourth and Chicas, Valentine and Lopez scored in the fifth for the Wildcats. Kennia Clavel, Montanez and Chicas reached third base, the latter in the first inning.

“It was a great game. The other team just started off strong,” Davis said. “We lost it in the first inning. They scored seven runs and it totally defeated us. We were unable to get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning. But the other team was far more experienced and just a really good team.”

Montanez, Galindo and Chicas pitched and Galindo and Chicas caught. Chicas was part of three outs in a row at shortstop and Lopez caught a tough line drive.

The Wildcats (3-3, 2-2 NCL II) host Technology of Rohnert Park (1-7, 0-4 NCL II), which Calistoga defeated 15-10 earlier this month, at 4 p.m. Friday.

Baseball

Graham Grove reached on an error and scored on a Zeneb Cortez RBI single in the fourth for Calistoga, but visiting Sonoma Academy had already put up 14 runs. The Coyotes won the mercy rule-shortened NCL II contest, 15-1, in five innings on April 19.

Marco Gallardo went 2 for 3 with a double for the Wildcats’ only other hits. Manny Montanez also reached base twice, getting hit by a pitch and drawing a walk, while Andy Gonzales and Oscar Leon were also hit by pitches.

Meanwhile, Sonoma Academy milked 10 walks and had seven singles and three doubles at the plate. The Coyotes scored 10 runs in the first inning, four in the second, and one in the fifth.

Calistoga went on to fall to Credo, 12-2, in Rohnert Park on Friday. It was the third straight run-rule loss for the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3 NCL II).

Head coach Earl Dunckel had nine players for the Sonoma Academy game — no seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen. One of the freshmen is the Wildcats’ ace pitcher and one of their best hitters, David Bravo.

“We’re struggling because we’re young, and we’re seeing good opponents,” Dunckel said. “Today we saw Sonoma Academy, which is well-coached and has good ball players. Man for man, they’re a better team. But all we’re looking for is development and improvement, which we’re seeing. We’re seeing them hit the ball better, our defense is getting better. Our 1 through 5 hitters are hitting the ball well. We’ve been the victim of a little bad luck, but in the long run that’s going to come out in the wash and we’re going to be fine.

“David Bravo with the bases loaded hit a screaming liner to the shortstop; had that gone through, that would have been a couple of runs. But I don’t care as much about the score as if we have improvement and we’re seeing that, so I have to be happy about that. There’s a bright future for us. We just have to just keep things in perspective and hope for improvement.”

In its NCL II opener against visiting Upper Lake on March 31, Calistoga lost 20-1 in five innings and got its only hit from Bravo (1 for 3). Cortez walked and was hit by a pitch, and Avina, Gonzales and Grove each drew a walk off Trojans pitcher Bradley Sneathen, whose one-hitter included 13 strikeouts, 4 walks and 1 hit batter.

Upper Lake scored five runs in the first, two in the second, six in the third for a 13-0 lead before Calistoga scored in the bottom of the third. Grove walked and took second on a passed ball and third on a Cortez groundout before scoring on a Bravo single.

But the Trojans added three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.

“David did a fine job,” Dunckel said of his pitcher. “I think he was nervous to start the game and had trouble, but this (opponent) is a legitimate varsity team and we’re basically a freshman/JV team at best. They did what they should have done and we learned. That’s all I can hope for, is that we can get them to learn from it because we have a lot of green freshmen.”

Calistoga was coming off a 12-3 loss at Tomales on March 22.

“The score is really my responsibility,” Dunckel said. “I was letting pitchers work things out on the mound as this was a practice game. Defense went pretty well. We got a nice catch in center field by Gustavo Perez and a nice double play by Bravo, Diego Flores and Marvin Marin.”

Coed Tennis

The Wildcats fell to visiting Sonoma Academy, 5-0, on April 19.

Isai Carrillo fell 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Jose Garcia 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Sergio Ordaz and Vincent Herndon played the first set and second set, respectively, at No. 3 singles and lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ruby Mariscol and Paloma Lopez fell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Anny Castro and Victoria Hickman lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Head coach Dennis Rossi’s squad will compete in the Coastal Mountain Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Track and Field

Calistoga’s small team opened Coastal Mountain Conference action with a March 30 meet at St. Helena High, where senior Andrea Villasenor led the Wildcats with wins in the shot put (season-best 27 feet, 8 inches), discus (78-7) and triple jump (personal record 29-9). Villasenor qualified for the North Coast Section Class A meet as a freshman in 2019, the most recent year it was held.

The girls also got a win from sophomore Crystal Vigil in the long jump (PR 12-6), while freshman teammates Stella Jamieson (PR 10-10) and Keyla Rodriguez (PR 10-8) were second and third and sophomore Amanda Peralta was sixth (PR 8-11).

In the 100 meters, Villasenor was third (PR 14.04), while Vigil was eighth (PR 15.50), Rodriguez 11th (PR 16.46), Jamieson 14th (PR 17.27) and Peralta 15th (PR 17.87).

For the boys, sophomore Carlos Avina had the only win with a PR of 18 feet in the long jump.

Picking up fifths in the throws was senior Joe Valencia in the shot put (30 feet, 3½ inches) and discus (74-10). Placing fifth and seventh in the 100 meters were sophomores Adrian Garibay (PR 12.95) and Avina (PR 13.50). In the 200 meters, Garibay (PR 26.50) and Avina (PR 27.03) were ninth and 12th.

The seniors also led the way in the second CMC meet, at Kelseyville on April 13.

Valencia won the boys shot put (PR 32-7) and was third in the discus (73-6), while Villasenor won the girls shot put (season-best 28-10) and was second in the discus (77-1½).

Winning the girls long jump was Vigil (12-1¾), while Peralta (PR 9-7¾) was ninth and Rodriguez 10th (9-7½) was 10th.

In the 100 meters, Villasenor was fourth (14.5), Vigil fifth (15.6), Rodriguez 13th (16.28) and Peralta 16th (18.34).

The boys 100 meters saw Garibay place second (12.85) and Avina sixth (13.39). Garibay was also third in the 200 meters (29.53). In the long jump, Garibay was second (15-10¼) and Avina was third (15-6¾).

The third league meet of the season is at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, with St. Helena hosting Calistoga, Clear Lake, Upper Lake and Lower Lake.

Swimming

Head coach Danni Rossi’s Wildcats will compete in the CMC Championships on Saturday at St. Helena.

“Everyone did great last week, and I couldn't ask for a better team,” the coach said after a CMC meet against Mendocino, Fort Bragg and host St. Helena on March 17. “These are all freshman swimmers who are relatively new to swimming. With this being only their second meet of the season, I think they all competed amazingly well. Each swimmer has their own individual challenges to face this season.

The team include track athletes Keyla Rodriguez and Stella Jamieson.

“Keyla is a great swimmer already, as we are in Week 5 of learning new strokes,” Rossi said. “She's great at breaststroke and freestyle already after never swimming or competing prior to this year. She's already placing first and swimming great for our team. I'm excited to coach such an upbeat swimmer, and see where this and future seasons take her.

“Stella is in her first season swimming and is already doing amazing. She is a goal-driven swimmer and is already succeeding this season.”

Rounding out the team are Dylan Fennen, Dylan Groshart, Jimena Rubio, Kelly Montanez and Mia Kalargiros.

“Dylan Fennen is an incredible asset to this team. He has swam in the past, and this year we plan to improve his butterfly to get him swimming in the 200 IM,” the coach said. “Overall, he’s a great swimmer who’s excited to learn more and improve his skills and is great to work with. I’m excited to see where this season goes and how he improves in future seasons. Dylan Groshart is an incredibly enthusiastic swimmer who is always excited to be at practice and meets. He is a great swimmer who is always eager to improve. I’m excited to help him hone in on his freestyle skills and get him swimming in the 500 free.

“Jimena is the little sister of Andrea Rubio, who I got to coach for two years. They’re so alike in their positive attitudes and willingness to learn. This also being Jimena’s first season swimming, she is doing great in both freestyle and breaststroke. Kelly is such a positive light on the team, always making everyone laugh. We're lucky to have her on the team, and she is a great swimmer. Also being her first season, she's doing great in freestyle and we plan to keep her doing 50 free and in the future working on long distance.

"Mia Kalargiros is our team’s greatest supporter and she is always cheering for her teammates. Even in practice she’s cheering for everyone to try their best. She's doing great in learning freestyle and breaststroke.”

