The Napa Valley Register released its 2018-19 All-County Awards for boys and girls basketball and boys soccer this past week. Here are those honored from Calistoga.
Boys Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year
Mario Avina,Calistoga senior
An All-County Player of the Year finalist as a junior, he tallied 14 goals and 11 assists last fall and made the All-North Central League II First Team for the second season in a row. The Wildcats won the league title with an 11-1-2 record and finished 15-3-2 overall.
Finalists
Billy Biondini, American Canyon senior
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
Christian Ceja, Vintage junior
Christian Gutierrez, Justin-Siena senior
Juan Leon, Napa senior
Player of the Year
Oscar Loyola, Vintage senior
Finalists
Abad Cuenca, Calistoga senior
The Most Valuable Player of the North Central League II led the county with 27 goals, giving him 66 goals for his career. He was the 2017 All-County Offensive Player of the Year and made the All-NCL II First Team in 2016.
Defensive Player of the Year
Diego Cortez, Vintage senior
Finalists
Jordan Bowman-Davis, Justin-Siena senior
Aidan Dolinar, Justin-Siena senior
Manuel Garcia, Calistoga senior
Austin Larsen, Napa senior
Duran Paez, American Canyon junior
Newcomer of the Year
Jorge Galvan, Vintage sophomore
Finalists
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga freshman
Reynaldo Gonzalez, St. Helena sophomore
Thomas Grimes, St. Helena freshman
Diego Moya, St. Helena sophomore
Samuel Villanueva, Napa sophomore
Girls Basketball
Player of the Year
Alyssa Andrews, Vintage senior
Finalists
Vanesa Quiepo, Calistoga junior
The guard was named to the All-North Central League IV First Team after averaging 14.3 points per game. “She’d never played point guard, but after we lost our starting point guard, she transitioned to that position and she did very well in that new role,” said co-coach Cesar Cruz. Quiepo scored a career-high 32 points in a 20-point comeback home win against Willits, including 18 in the fourth quarter. The fifth-seeded Wildcats then won CIF North Coast Section Division 6 playoff games over No. 12 Mendocino and No. 4 El Sobrante Christian before falling to No. 1 Laytonville in the semifinals. As she and most of the other Wildcats had in volleyball, they qualified for the NorCal playoffs and dropped their opener at Redding Christian.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Cesar Cruz and Ray Particelli, Calistoga
Cruz head coached the Napa High JV boys before taking over the boys and girls varsity programs at Calistoga in 2015, and Particelli was the varsity boys head coach at St. Helena and then Justin-Siena before joining Cruz at Calistoga two years ago. Despite having no seniors, they guided the Wildcats to 15 wins – including the program’s first North Coast Section playoff victory in at least 15 years. They did this while also coaching the Calistoga boys to 11 wins and a playoff berth.
Offensive Player of the Year
Breck Hearn, Napa Christian junior
Finalists
Sofia Brandon, Napa senior
Jessica Duncan, Trinity Prep sophomore
Litzy Infante, Calistoga junior
Adriauna Samodio, American Canyon senior
Kayla Santos, Pacific Union College Prep junior
Defensive Player of the Year
Nicole Gleeson, Vintage senior
Finalists
Sophia Haeuser, Trinity Prep junior
Jovana Hernandez, St. Helena senior
Tully Leonard, Calistoga sophomore
Ella Thatcher, Justin-Siena senior
Siena Young, Napa senior
Boy Basketball
Player of the Year
Zach Swim, Napa senior
Finalists
Cesar Ayala, Calistoga senior
He received All-North Central League IV Honorable Mention after helping the Wildcats become their program’s first team to qualify for the postseason in 12 years. The 5-foot-9 guard with a wiry frame and aggressive playing style was a team captain and led the team in scoring early on. His long arms and quick feet made him a staunch defender. But more importantly, he was an emotional leader who set the tone in games and practices.
Newcomer of the Year
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
In between leading the football team as a quarterback and safety and scoring 14 goals for the soccer team in the fall, and playing shortstop for the baseball team, he led the Wildcats’ basketball team to its first playoff appearance in 12 years as they won 11 games and finished third in the North Central League IV. He was the only Wildcat to make the All-NCL IV First Team.
Defensive Player of the Year
Grant Polk, Vintage senior
Finalists
Jasiel Flores, Calistoga senior
Christian Iano, St. Helena senior
Blake Murray, Vintage junior
Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena senior
Justin Row, Pacific Union College Prep senior