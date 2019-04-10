The Napa Valley Register released its 2018-19 All-County Awards for boys and girls basketball and boys soccer this past week. Here are those honored from Calistoga.

Boys Soccer

Offensive Player of the Year

Mario Avina,Calistoga senior

An All-County Player of the Year finalist as a junior, he tallied 14 goals and 11 assists last fall and made the All-North Central League II First Team for the second season in a row. The Wildcats won the league title with an 11-1-2 record and finished 15-3-2 overall.

Finalists

Billy Biondini, American Canyon senior

Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman

Christian Ceja, Vintage junior

Christian Gutierrez, Justin-Siena senior

Juan Leon, Napa senior

Player of the Year

Oscar Loyola, Vintage senior

Finalists

Abad Cuenca, Calistoga senior

The Most Valuable Player of the North Central League II led the county with 27 goals, giving him 66 goals for his career. He was the 2017 All-County Offensive Player of the Year and made the All-NCL II First Team in 2016.

Defensive Player of the Year

Diego Cortez, Vintage senior

Finalists

Jordan Bowman-Davis, Justin-Siena senior

Aidan Dolinar, Justin-Siena senior

Manuel Garcia, Calistoga senior

Austin Larsen, Napa senior

Duran Paez, American Canyon junior

Newcomer of the Year

Jorge Galvan, Vintage sophomore

Finalists

Isaac Garcia, Calistoga freshman

Reynaldo Gonzalez, St. Helena sophomore

Thomas Grimes, St. Helena freshman

Diego Moya, St. Helena sophomore

Samuel Villanueva, Napa sophomore

Girls Basketball

Player of the Year

Alyssa Andrews, Vintage senior

Finalists

Vanesa Quiepo, Calistoga junior

The guard was named to the All-North Central League IV First Team after averaging 14.3 points per game. “She’d never played point guard, but after we lost our starting point guard, she transitioned to that position and she did very well in that new role,” said co-coach Cesar Cruz. Quiepo scored a career-high 32 points in a 20-point comeback home win against Willits, including 18 in the fourth quarter. The fifth-seeded Wildcats then won CIF North Coast Section Division 6 playoff games over No. 12 Mendocino and No. 4 El Sobrante Christian before falling to No. 1 Laytonville in the semifinals. As she and most of the other Wildcats had in volleyball, they qualified for the NorCal playoffs and dropped their opener at Redding Christian.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Cesar Cruz and Ray Particelli, Calistoga

Cruz head coached the Napa High JV boys before taking over the boys and girls varsity programs at Calistoga in 2015, and Particelli was the varsity boys head coach at St. Helena and then Justin-Siena before joining Cruz at Calistoga two years ago. Despite having no seniors, they guided the Wildcats to 15 wins – including the program’s first North Coast Section playoff victory in at least 15 years. They did this while also coaching the Calistoga boys to 11 wins and a playoff berth.

Offensive Player of the Year

Breck Hearn, Napa Christian junior

Finalists

Sofia Brandon, Napa senior

Jessica Duncan, Trinity Prep sophomore

Litzy Infante, Calistoga junior

Adriauna Samodio, American Canyon senior

Kayla Santos, Pacific Union College Prep junior

Defensive Player of the Year

Nicole Gleeson, Vintage senior

Finalists

Sophia Haeuser, Trinity Prep junior

Jovana Hernandez, St. Helena senior

Tully Leonard, Calistoga sophomore

Ella Thatcher, Justin-Siena senior

Siena Young, Napa senior

Boy Basketball

Player of the Year

Zach Swim, Napa senior

Finalists

Cesar Ayala, Calistoga senior

He received All-North Central League IV Honorable Mention after helping the Wildcats become their program’s first team to qualify for the postseason in 12 years. The 5-foot-9 guard with a wiry frame and aggressive playing style was a team captain and led the team in scoring early on. His long arms and quick feet made him a staunch defender. But more importantly, he was an emotional leader who set the tone in games and practices.

Newcomer of the Year

Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman

In between leading the football team as a quarterback and safety and scoring 14 goals for the soccer team in the fall, and playing shortstop for the baseball team, he led the Wildcats’ basketball team to its first playoff appearance in 12 years as they won 11 games and finished third in the North Central League IV. He was the only Wildcat to make the All-NCL IV First Team.

Defensive Player of the Year

Grant Polk, Vintage senior

Finalists

Jasiel Flores, Calistoga senior

Christian Iano, St. Helena senior

Blake Murray, Vintage junior

Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena senior

Justin Row, Pacific Union College Prep senior

