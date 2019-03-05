The Calistoga Speedway announced its projected scheduled for the upcoming racing season last week.
The schedule is as follow:
Wine Country Classic; Saturday, June 22
Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner; Friday, Aug. 30
12th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic; Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1
“Wine Country Showdown” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and companion event; Saturday, September 14
Calistoga Speedway is currently awaiting the consummation of a tentative arrangement that would allow the City of Calistoga to purchase a portion of the property at the Napa County fairgrounds. This tentative purchase agreement would include the race track (Calistoga Speedway), according to a press release.
“As soon as this process is declared a finished deal you will be informed, and event tickets will go on sale,” the release read. “Fans who have previously bought reserved tickets for the June ‘Wine Country Classic’ and the August /September ‘Louie Vermeil Classic’ will still retain the right to renew their tickets. You may reserve RV and camping spots with payment due once the race schedule has been confirmed.”