Calistoga Speedway announced Tuesday that tickets will go on sale in May for the track’s Labor Day weekend racing tradition, the Louie Vermeil Classic.
Fans who have purchased reserved seats previously get first call to renew their tickets for 2019 on May 8. Open sale of reserved seats will begin on May 28. All ticket reservations can be made by calling HMC Promotions at (916) 773-7223.
The 12th annual Louie Vermeil Classic, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, will be the first of two major races to be held on the half mile oval this fall, which has been idle in 2019 as Napa County and the City of Calistoga have discussed a potential change of ownership of the fairgrounds property that includes the racetrack.
“We appreciate the cooperation of Napa County that has allowed us to run the Louie Vermeil Classic during this time of transition,” said Tommy Hunt, promoter of Calistoga Speedway. “Fans from many parts of the country look forward to this race, which is also very important to the town of Calistoga and the Vermeil family.”
The Louie Vermeil Classic, which kicks off the Labor Day weekend with the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner on Friday, Aug. 30, will be followed by the World of Outlaws “Wine Country Showdown” two weeks later, on Saturday Sept. 14.
“Although our 2019 racing season will be short, we will have two of the best weekends any sprint car fan could ask for on Calistoga’s big half mile,” said Hunt.
In a format change for 2019, the winged sprint cars of the King of the West Fujitsu series will replace the midgets that have been a mainstay of the Louie Vermeil Classic, joining the traditional non-wing USAC/CRA sprint cars.