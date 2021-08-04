Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame: Committee lists final honorees for 2021

Gaston, better known as Rajo Jack, was a barnstormer “outlaw” who raced his own independent schedule and drove anything with wheels from the late 1930s to the early 1950s. That included Big Cars — the forerunners of today’s sprint cars — as well as midgets, stock cars and motorcycles throughout the West Coast, often for appearance money put up by promoters looking to boost the competition for their regular races.

He is credited with 31 official race wins and, as a Black man, broke the color barrier in racing decades before Wendall Scott joined NASCAR.

Paul Worden was a second-generation racer who won his first championship in the American Roadster Association as a mechanic in 1958, working on a car owned by his father. He moved into the driver’s seat in 1960 and, combining his driving and mechanical skills, won the 1961 Northern Auto Racing Club sprint car championship in a car he built from cast-off junk parts from his father.