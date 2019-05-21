Cal-Hi Sports released the nominees for its All-State baseball team over the weekend, and Calistoga High freshman Christian Caldera made the cut.
Caldera, a four-sport athlete for the Wildcats, was a Swiss Army Knife for Calistoga this season, playing nearly every position from infielder to catcher.
He had team-highs in hits (19), runs scored (16) and stolen bases (22) in all 16 games this season. He batted .388 with two triples and six RBIs and logged 13 1/3 innings in seven appearances as a pitcher this season, the third most on the team, and ended the year with a 1-2 record.
In their first season in the North Central League II, the Wildcats went 4-10, good for fifth place out of eight teams. Rain greatly impacted the year as a whole for Calistoga. They had numerous games postponed and rescheduled and at one point didn’t play a game for nearly a month.
They ended the season at 5-11 overall and opted not to enter the playoffs.
Calistoga volleyball hanging section title banner this Friday
The Calistoga High volleyball team will hang its North Coast Section Championship banner this Friday at a school rally in Calistoga High’s big gym.
The Wildcats’ run through the Div. 6 NCS playoffs as the No. 8 seed was well-documented and was capped with a 3-1 win over No. 10 seed Jewish Community in a packed house to claim the first section title for any girls sports in school history.
The feat earned them the No. 5 seed in the Div. 6 NorCal playoffs, where their season ended in the first round at the hands of No. 4 seed Redding Christian, 3-0.
The Wildcats went 9-3 in the North Central League III last fall, finishing tied for second with Potter Valley. They went 13-10 overall.
Making up the roster were junior Jasmin Lopez, junior Vanesa Quiepo, sophomore Katie Saunders, junior Hayseel Barrera, junior Litzy Infante, junior Angeli Aquino, junior Laila Elkeshen, sophomore Jimena Parada-Guerrero and freshman Andrea VillaSenor.
Calistoga High begins spring football practices
The Calistoga High football team is already gearing up for the 2019 season, with spring practices being held this week and next.
Teams are allowed 10 days of spring practice, but the Wildcats may not use all available days due to conflicts with final exams.
Head coach Jim Klaczak, who will be entering his second year at the helm of the Wildcats, said that around 20 potential players attended the first practice this week.
Calistoga went 2-3 in the North Central League III last fall, tying Tomales for third place in league. The Wildcats went 6-4 overall with wins over Woodside Priory (46-6), Upper Lake (39-20), Point Arena (28-6), Anderson Valley (forfeit), Rincon Valley Christian (19-12) and Roseland Collegiate Prep (56-0), but opted not to enter the postseason.