During the Gene Duffy basketball tournament next weekend, Calistoga High will present the 1976 boys basketball team with a commemorative section championship banner, retroactively honoring the team's accomplishment, that will hang in Calistoga's main gym.
This is the latest of past section champion Wildcats teams to be honored, along with the 1999 football team and 1977 baseball team.
The members of the '76 team were Paul Agapoff, Wayne Jackson, Rick Indrebo, Roger Holtzen, Jon Jardine, Steven Vargas, James Wall, Jeff Bounsall, Kevin Canty, Steve Pence, Bruce Sakai and Dave Vossler and the coach was Dick Heckert.
The banner ceremony will be held after the girls championship game and prior to the boys championship game of the Duffy on Saturday, Dec. 7.