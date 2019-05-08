The Calistoga track and field team turned in some solid performances at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championship meet at St. Helena High over the weekend and a number of Wildcats qualified for the North Coast Section Class A meet this upcoming weekend at Montgomery High.
As a team, the Wildcats boys didn’t score any points but the girls netted 17, good for eighth place at the meet. In North Central League II scoring, the Calistoga girls scored 57 points and finished fourth out of six teams while the boys scored one.
For the girls, Andrea Villasenor set a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 26-feet, 6.75 inches, the third-best throw at the meet. She also finished fourth in the pole vault and set a PR with a vault of 7-feet. Villasenor will be one several Wildcats competing at the Class A meet this weekend and will do so in all aforementioned events, as well as the triple jump.
Joining her will be the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Jannet Lonjines, Tully Leonard, Alondra Borges and Erendira Robledo, which finished fifth at the CMC meet with a time of 55.79 seconds.
Borges will also compete in the long jump and Leonard will compete in the triple jump and 300 hurdles. Gabriela Vargas will also be in attendance to compete in the shot put and discus.
“I was extremely proud of our athletes’ performance,” said Calistoga head track and field coach Louise Owens. “They each PRed in several of their events showing that they are peaking at the right time. For many of them, this was their first year competing in track and this meet can be a little intimidating with the number of athletes competing. They handled themselves so well and gave great performances.”
At the CMC meet on Saturday, Borges and Robledo finished 21st and 31st, respectively in the girls 100 with times of 14.72 and 15.07.
In the girls 800, Lonjines finished 17th with a time of 3:04.16, a season best.
Leonard finished sixth in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 54.88 and had the fifth-best mark in the triple jump with a PR of 30-1.50. Robledo took seventh in the event (28-02.50) and Villasenor ninth (27-05)
Aside from Villasenor’s third-place finish in the shot put, Vargas also had a strong showing with a throw of 24-05.50, good for fifth place in the event. Vargas also had the seventh-best discus toss with a 67-04.
The lone Wildcat boy, Alexis Valencia, ran the 100 in 14.57 and set a PR in the triple jump with a 29-0.
Middletown won the girls CMC title with a total of 198 points. St. Helena got second with 108.
On the boys side, Fort Bragg took first in the CMC with 111 points while Rincon Valley Christian took second with 109.