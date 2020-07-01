Calistoga Up & Comers: Garcia, Villasenor, Robledo, Koffler already have impressive resumes

With most of the volleyball team now lost to graduation, Villasenor will likely step into a larger role for the Wildcats next season. Same can be said for her role on the girls basketball team, which loses a majority of its players to graduation.

Villasenor was also a stud with the Wildcats track and field team as a sophomore. At the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships in 2019, she finished 3rd in the shotput with a personal-best throw of 26-feet, 6.75-inches and 4th in the pole vault by clearing 7-feet. Both marks qualified her for the NCS Class A Championships, where she finished 10th in the shotput and 2nd in the pole vault with a personal-best mark of 7-6. Her pole vault mark was good enough to qualify her for the NCS Meet of Championships but she ended up not competing at the meet.

Erendira Robledo

Class of: 2021

Sports: Soccer, track and field

Like many other sports at Calistoga this past school year, a majority of the girls soccer team was comprised of seniors. Robledo was one of only five non-graduating players on last year’s team, which will put her in line for a much larger role this next season.