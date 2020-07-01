Calistoga Up & Comers: Garcia, Villasenor, Robledo, Koffler already have impressive resumes

With the 2019-2020 school year now in our rear-view mirror, The Calistogan sports staff is turning its attention to the Calistoga student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
With that in mind, we’d like to present our new Up & Comers series, which will highlight rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.
For our first edition we’re featuring Isaac Garcia, Andrea Villasenor, Erendira Robledo and Jonathan Koffler.
Isaac Garcia
Class of: 2022
Sports: Soccer, football, basketball
Garcia was one of the few athletes who was able to play three full seasons in the 2019-20 school year, suiting up for football and soccer in the fall on top of basketball in the winter.
He had 8 goals and 20 assists while co-captaining the soccer team in the fall, and was a finalist for All-Napa County Offensive Player of the Year. He made the All-North Central League II First Team as the Wildcats went 9-0-1 in league and 14-1-2 overall after reaching the North Coast Section Div. II semifinals.
“During one of our games that we were leading by several goals, we had a freshman player in at forward who was getting opportunities to shoot on goal but was missing,” recalled head coach Charley Hester. “Isaac took as few seconds during the game to show this player better form.”
On the gridiron, he received all-league offensive honorable mention and was a finalist for All-County Newcomer of the Year.
A tight end and defensive end in his first year of the sport, he caught 3 touchdown passes — including the tying touchdown in an overtime playoff win over Tomales that was Calistoga’s first postseason victory in 10 years — and led the Wildcats in receptions. On special teams, 98% of his kickoffs reached the end zone, 4 of his 5 onside kicks were successful, he was a consistent field goal kicker who missed a 47-yard attempt by a foot, and he returned 2 punts and 1 kickoff for touchdowns. He also played defensive end and had 2 sacks, 1 interception and 2 fumble recoveries.
Garcia was also an All-County Newcomer of the Year in basketball. Despite also being in his first year of that sport, he was the Wildcats’ third-leading scorer and helped them win their first league title in 28 years.
“He was very important athlete to us,” basketball co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “His versatility was a big reason for our success. He was able to defend anyone, from their guard to their center. Offensively, he could play anywhere from our off guard to our center positions. His versatility allowed us to create mismatches all over the court.”
Garcia should be in line for another big year as a junior alongside classmate and fellow multi-sport star Christian Caldera.
Andrea Villasenor
Class of: 2022
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field
Villasenor tallied 89 kills, 39 blocks and 169 digs in helping the Wildcats finish 8-6 in NCL II action, reach the NCS Div. VI playoff semifinals, make the Northern California playoffs, and finish 14-10 overall.
“Andrea showed remarkable resilience and improvement this year at the net and also grew to be an all-around player and starter,” said T’Anne Butcher, who recently stepped down as head coach after five seasons that included a 2018 campaign highlighted by the first-ever section title in any girls sport at Calistoga.
“Offense has always been a challenge for us with an average team height of 5-foot-4 and our tallest, Andrea, being almost 5-7. But that hasn’t stopped Andrea. She worked hard on her vertical jump all season. In addition, Andrea was extremely effective at playing smart at the net and not just hammering it every time, which was very productive. Andrea also had our highest blocking stats on record which helped us tremendously when playing other teams with a 3-, 4-inch average height advantage. Andrea was also by far my most improved player this year and became a critical component of our defense as well.”
With most of the volleyball team now lost to graduation, Villasenor will likely step into a larger role for the Wildcats next season. Same can be said for her role on the girls basketball team, which loses a majority of its players to graduation.
Villasenor was also a stud with the Wildcats track and field team as a sophomore. At the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships in 2019, she finished 3rd in the shotput with a personal-best throw of 26-feet, 6.75-inches and 4th in the pole vault by clearing 7-feet. Both marks qualified her for the NCS Class A Championships, where she finished 10th in the shotput and 2nd in the pole vault with a personal-best mark of 7-6. Her pole vault mark was good enough to qualify her for the NCS Meet of Championships but she ended up not competing at the meet.
Erendira Robledo
Class of: 2021
Sports: Soccer, track and field
Like many other sports at Calistoga this past school year, a majority of the girls soccer team was comprised of seniors. Robledo was one of only five non-graduating players on last year’s team, which will put her in line for a much larger role this next season.
Robledo was also one of five Wildcats selected to the North Central League I all-league team. She and senior Lizbet Escobedo were both first-team selections for the Wildcats who went 8-5-2 overall and 4-3-1 in league play. The Wildcats made it all the way to the semifinals of the NCS playoffs, defeating South Fork in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks, but ultimately fell to top-seeded Technology, 2-0. It was an encouraging bounce-back season for the Wildcats after they were unable to complete their 2018 season due to a lack of players.
Robledo has also been a member of the Wildcats track and field team for the past two years. As a sophomore she competed in the 100, 200, triple jump, long jump and 4x100 relay. She finished 7th in the triple jump at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships with a personal-best mark of 28-feet, 2.5-inches. She also anchored the 4x100 relay team, which finished 5th at CMCs and 7th at the NCS Class A Meet.
She was able to compete in one meet this spring, the Big Cat Invitational, and recorded marks of 15.81 seconds in the 100, 12-6.5 in the long jump and 28-2 in the triple jump.
Jonathan Koffler
Class of: 2022
Sports: Basketball, baseball
Koffler’s first taste of varsity sports was in baseball his freshman year and he impressed right away.
The lefty pitcher and outfielder became one of the Wildcats’ most-consistent performers on both sides of the ball. In 16 games, he batted .327 with 14 RBIs, 6 doubles and 2 triples while also striking out 25 in 25 innings pitched in 8 appearances (4 starts). For his efforts on the mound, he was named a finalist for the Napa County Baseball Pitcher of the Year award.
Koffler made the varsity basketball team his sophomore year and quickly became an important three-point threat for the Wildcats as they swept past their competition to win the their first sole league title since 1992. They finished the year 14-11, 7-1 in NCL IV play, before narrowly falling in the first round of the NCS playoffs.
Koffler scored in double-figures in a handful of league games and was an honorable mention selection for the NCL IV all-league team.
Based on his first two years in high school, he’ll be a key piece for both Calistoga basketball and baseball moving forward.
