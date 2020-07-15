Calistoga Up & Comers: Leonard, Caballero, Avina stepping into bigger roles

As a sophomore in the 2019 season, Caballero had two touchdown receptions and was the Wildcats leading tackler on punts and kickoffs and also returned a punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the County Football Special Teams Player of the Year award.

The Wildcats will be looking for a second straight trip to the playoffs next season. With two years of varsity football experience now under his belt, look for Caballero to have an increased role for the Wildcats next time they take the gridiron.

On the diamond, Caballero primarily played in the outfield as a freshman but also pitched occasionally. At the plate he had 3 doubles with 7 RBIs and 6 runs scored but he thrived most on the basepaths, where he went 13 for 13 on stolen base attempts in the 2019 season.

Byron Avina

Class of: 2021

Sports: Boys soccer

Avina has been an important piece for the Wildcats boys soccer team the past two seasons, both of which ended with Calistoga as league champs.