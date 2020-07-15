Calistoga Up & Comers: Leonard, Caballero, Avina stepping into bigger roles

With the 2019-2020 school year now in our rear-view mirror, The Calistogan sports staff is turning its attention to the Calistoga student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
We know there are still many questions surrounding the fate of sports during the coming school year, and currently we don’t have many answers. But we do know that sports will return at some point. It’s not a matter of if, but when.
With that in mind, we’re continuing our Up & Comers series, which will highlight rising stars and players to watch for whenever organized sports do return to the area.
For our third edition, we’re featuring Tully Leonard, Yuli Caballero and Byron Avina.
Tully Leonard
Class of: 2021
Sports: Girls basketball, track and field
While it was primarily the play of their guards that led the Wildcats in their consecutive historic seasons, the play of Leonard cannot be overlooked.
As far and away the tallest player on the team at 6-foot, Leonard was Calistoga’s best insider defender and rebounder. On the season, in which the Wildcats won a school-record 25 games, Leonard averaged a team-high 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. She had 18 boards in the Wildcats upset of Valley Christian Academy of Roseville in the NorCal Division VI playoffs, the Wildcats first state playoff win in school history, and sunk a buzzer-beating putback layup in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division VII playoffs against Ferndale to get the Wildcats into the NorCal playoffs.
In Calistoga’s six playoff games last season, Leonard averaged 15.1 rebounds per game. She grabbed 12 boards in the second half of the NCS Division VII Championship game against top-ranked Laytonville.
“She gave us hope to upset the No. 1 team in the state with her defense rebounds. She worked so hard to get better position for rebounds,” co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “Tully was a force on the defensive side, always getting key rebounds and blocks.”
Leonard was both a first-team all-league selection for the North Central League IV, which the Wildcats won outright with an 8-0 record, and the County Girls Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.
On the track, Leonard participates in an array of events from the 3,200-meter race to the 300 hurdles and jumps. Both her freshman and sophomore seasons, she qualified for the NCS Class A meet in the triple jump.
Yuli Caballero
Class of: 2022
Sports: Football, baseball
Caballero’s impact for the Wildcats goes beyond his stats. A true utility player, he simply does what needs to be done no matter the sport.
Look no further than his role for the Calistoga football team where Caballero does a bit of everything. He long snaps, returns kicks, lines up out wide at receiver and fills in the gaps on defense.
As a sophomore in the 2019 season, Caballero had two touchdown receptions and was the Wildcats leading tackler on punts and kickoffs and also returned a punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the County Football Special Teams Player of the Year award.
The Wildcats will be looking for a second straight trip to the playoffs next season. With two years of varsity football experience now under his belt, look for Caballero to have an increased role for the Wildcats next time they take the gridiron.
On the diamond, Caballero primarily played in the outfield as a freshman but also pitched occasionally. At the plate he had 3 doubles with 7 RBIs and 6 runs scored but he thrived most on the basepaths, where he went 13 for 13 on stolen base attempts in the 2019 season.
Byron Avina
Class of: 2021
Sports: Boys soccer
Avina has been an important piece for the Wildcats boys soccer team the past two seasons, both of which ended with Calistoga as league champs.
A three-year varsity player, Avina has made been an all-league honorable mention selection the past two years, over which the Wildcats won a total of 29 games and made consecutive deep playoff runs. While stats weren’t available for his 2019 season, he did score a goal in the Wildcats 5-1 win over Fremont Christian in the first round of the NCS playoffs and had three goals and three assists during his sophomore season in 2018.
The Wildcats lost five seniors from last year’s team but Avina will be one of several veteran returners with years of varsity experience already under his belt.
