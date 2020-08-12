Calistoga Up & Comers: Wells, Mendoza and Ulloa worthy of more attention

Sports: Soccer, football, basketball

Mendoza did a bit of everything for the Wildcats last school year.

His junior year consisted of doubling up in the fall to play for Calistoga’s soccer and football teams before going out for the basketball team, where he was a key player off the bench during the team’s run to its first league title in almost three decades.

Mendoza was one of five student-athletes who played two on teams last fall. That experience will probably help in this upcoming school year during what will be a jam-packed spring season starting in late February.

A relatively unheralded player, Mendoza isn’t one to score a lot of goals or touchdowns, but he still plays an invaluable part as a role player for the Wildcats. In soccer, probably his best sport, he was an all-league honorable mention selection last fall as Calistoga repeated as league champions, winning the North Central League IV with a record of 11-0-1. The Wildcats finished the year 14-1-2 and made it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Div. 2 playoffs.

On the gridiron and the hardwood, Mendoza primarily came off the bench but held his own when his number was called. He’ll likely step into a larger role as a senior next school year.