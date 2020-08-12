Calistoga Up & Comers: Wells, Mendoza and Ulloa worthy of more attention

With the 2019-2020 school year in our rear-view mirror, The Register sports staff has turned its attention to Calistoga student-athletes that are returning to play sports in 2020-21.
Per announcements from the California Interscholastic Federation and North Coast Section in late July, the fall season for high school sports in the 2020-21 school year is now scheduled to begin in December and January with the rest of the sports slated to start in February and March to help stop the community spread of the coronavirus.
With that in mind, we continue our Up & Comers series, which highlights rising stars and players to watch for when their long waits are finally over.
For our fourth edition, we’re featuring Sabrina Wells, Ignacio Mendoza and Willmer Ulloa.
Sabrina Wells
School: Calistoga
Class of: 2021
Sport: Swimming
Wells got her prep athletic career started on the hardwood, manning the paint for the Wildcats varsity squad as a 5-foot-10 freshman forward. But it’s been all swimming for Wells since, not only for her school but for the Napa Valley Waves club team. After this season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes to get back in the groove when her seniors season begins in April.
As a sophomore in April 2019, Wells had quite a meet in the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships at CV Starr Aquatic Center in Fort Bragg. She won the 100-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 0.24 seconds — edging out Emma Larsen of Kelseyville, who finished the race a fingertip behind Wells with a time of 1:00.25 — and finished second in the 50 free in 28.06, just behind Larsen’s time of 27.88.
This year wasn’t all about the canceled swim season for Wells. She was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga 2020 Youth of the Year.
The award was celebrated during a Jan. 9 dinner at Brasswood in St. Helena, where Wells and three other nominees gave speeches to a crowd of about 150 that included the mayors of Calistoga and St. Helena. Wells took home a $2,000 prize.
“After my stepdad passed, I stopped going to the Teen Center. Then, after a while, I signed up for swimming, which later on changed my moods and helped keep me busy,” she said in her speech. “Through the years I’ve developed not only one, but two families that support me, my Teen Center family and my swimming team. I’ve (finally) realized that I am content with myself.”
Ignacio Mendoza
School: Calistoga
Class of: 2021
Sports: Soccer, football, basketball
Mendoza did a bit of everything for the Wildcats last school year.
His junior year consisted of doubling up in the fall to play for Calistoga’s soccer and football teams before going out for the basketball team, where he was a key player off the bench during the team’s run to its first league title in almost three decades.
Mendoza was one of five student-athletes who played two on teams last fall. That experience will probably help in this upcoming school year during what will be a jam-packed spring season starting in late February.
A relatively unheralded player, Mendoza isn’t one to score a lot of goals or touchdowns, but he still plays an invaluable part as a role player for the Wildcats. In soccer, probably his best sport, he was an all-league honorable mention selection last fall as Calistoga repeated as league champions, winning the North Central League IV with a record of 11-0-1. The Wildcats finished the year 14-1-2 and made it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Div. 2 playoffs.
On the gridiron and the hardwood, Mendoza primarily came off the bench but held his own when his number was called. He’ll likely step into a larger role as a senior next school year.
Willmer Ulloa
Class of: 2021
Sports: Soccer, basketball
Ulloa has had a big hand in the Wildcats success on the soccer pitch since his freshman year.
In his first prep season, Ulloa dished out six assists and scored a goal as the Wildcats went 13-3-2 overall and 10-1-1 in the North Central League II, finishing as league runners-up to Roseland University Prep. For his individual efforts, Ulloa was named a finalist for the County Boys Soccer Newcomer of the Year.
The Wildcats have been able to break through the past two seasons, though, winning the league title in both 2018 and 2019, thanks in part to play of talented individuals like Ulloa.
In both seasons, Ulloa was named to all-league teams. Limited stats were available from his sophomore campaign when he made the second-team All-NCL II but he was on record with two assists in 13 games as the Wildcats went 15-3-2 overall and 11-1-2 in league play.
Last fall as a junior, Ulloa finished another league championship season with 3 goals and 3 assists, helping him earn a first-team all-league selection. As a co-captain alongside Isaac Garcia, he also made many key decisions on the field with the players and referees. A staunch defender, Ulloa was also named a finalist for the County Boys Soccer Defensive Player of the Year award.
“Our team had a very low amount of shots at our goal due to Willmer’s defensive skills to cut out or stop the attack before the other team had any opportunities to shoot,” said head coach Charley Hester.
Ulloa also suited up for the basketball team last year and played sparingly off the bench for a Wildcats team that won its first league title since 1992.
He will enter his senior season as a soccer player with nearly 50 wins and three trips to playoffs under his belt. Thanks to a strong returning class, he’ll have a good chance to end his prep career with another winning season.
Watch now: 5 Simple Tips for Improving Outdoor Workouts This Summer
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!