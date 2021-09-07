Calistoga Volleyball Outlook: Wildcats' wait ends with Argueta at helm

“I grew up here in Calistoga and played volleyball from seventh grade through high school and I just loved it,” Argueta said. “I was a libero for the team, but I also played all around where I was needed. So I have a love for this sport. Growing up, not a lot of parents or people in general would give back to their school. I like just to be able to give back to my school and teach team-building and determination. Honestly, it just feels so good to see these kids with this passion out there.”

Argueta takes over for T’Anne Butcher, a coach who was a staple for many Wildcat athletic programs over the years and helped the 2018 volleyball team capture the school’s first-ever North Coast Section title and NorCal appearance. Bud Pochini was Butcher's assistant coach and is back in the same capacity with Argueta.

The last Calistoga side to see the court was in 2019, when the third-seeded Wildcats made it to the section semifinals before being bounced in straight sets by No. 7 seed and eventual champion San Francisco Waldorf. As the No. 7 seed in the NorCal playoffs, Calistoga lost at No. 2 seed Fall River in the first round and finished 14-10 overall.

Argueta was a tri-captain with Sophia Robledo and T’Anne’s daughter, Hailey Butcher, as a senior in 2015. The Wildcats won just three matches that season, but Argueta never lost her passion for the sport.