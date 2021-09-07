Calistoga Volleyball Outlook: Wildcats' wait ends with Argueta at helm

CALISTOGA — It’s hard to follow some of the best Calistoga High volleyball teams in school history.
But after having no season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, the Wildcats are just glad to be back in the gym.
Under new head coach Lluliza Argueta, Calistoga even looks primed to continue its winning ways.
“It feels amazing to be back,” senior Andrea Villasenor said. “Like, I just hit a ball and the sting in my hand felt so good. It was like nothing I’ve ever imagined.
“We have a really good vibe this year and everyone is supporting each other. The fact that we haven’t been able to play means there are a lot of new freshmen that have come in. It's kind of difficult since they don't know a lot. But since I have played, I’m kind of just teaching them what I know. Then they’re going on from this point and growing, so the vibe overall is just friendly and we’re trying to help each other out right now.”
Added junior Grace Galindo, “For this year what I am most excited about is being back in person and not online. Since we took the year off, it’s really exciting to be back with everyone and it’s been a great experience so far. I think we will be able to go far with this team.”
Argueta, a 2016 Calistoga alumnus was a team captain as senior, is a Wildcat through and through. While this is her first coaching opportunity, the young coach looks to continue the tradition of quality leaders in the valley.
“I grew up here in Calistoga and played volleyball from seventh grade through high school and I just loved it,” Argueta said. “I was a libero for the team, but I also played all around where I was needed. So I have a love for this sport. Growing up, not a lot of parents or people in general would give back to their school. I like just to be able to give back to my school and teach team-building and determination. Honestly, it just feels so good to see these kids with this passion out there.”
Argueta takes over for T’Anne Butcher, a coach who was a staple for many Wildcat athletic programs over the years and helped the 2018 volleyball team capture the school’s first-ever North Coast Section title and NorCal appearance. Bud Pochini was Butcher's assistant coach and is back in the same capacity with Argueta.
The last Calistoga side to see the court was in 2019, when the third-seeded Wildcats made it to the section semifinals before being bounced in straight sets by No. 7 seed and eventual champion San Francisco Waldorf. As the No. 7 seed in the NorCal playoffs, Calistoga lost at No. 2 seed Fall River in the first round and finished 14-10 overall.
Argueta was a tri-captain with Sophia Robledo and T’Anne’s daughter, Hailey Butcher, as a senior in 2015. The Wildcats won just three matches that season, but Argueta never lost her passion for the sport.
“I got offered this job and I thought it would be really nice to just come back and be part of the school again and just teach the sport I love,” she said. “It’s fun seeing the girls falling in love with the sport as much as I did and making those memories. I feel like sports is a big part of this community, just because that is what you remember when you get older. You remember the sports and the team-building. That is why I came back.”
Coaches as young as Argueta can be laid-back, to a fault, but not Argueta.
“I like the coach,” Galindo said. “She is more serious than the last one, but I like that about her. I think she will be able to take us far.”
With many players being robbed of a key developmental year, there will be a lot of learning for this new group of Calistoga volleyball players. Seniors have been thrust into leadership roles despite having last taken the court when they were as young as the ones they’re taking under their wings.
“Yeah, there's a couple freshmen that I see myself in. Like, I see everything I did when I was their age,” Villasenor said. “They ask me questions and I think they look up to me. They ask me ‘What do I do here?’ or ‘How to do I fix this?’ and I’m like ‘It’s OK, I did that when I was a freshman. All you have to do is learn from what I'm telling you and apply it to what you're doing.’”
Calistoga has built a quality volleyball program from the ground up over the past few years and this crop of girls are looking to continue the forward momentum for the Wildcats.
“Since we haven’t played in a while, I know it’s going to be a little bit hard to get far. But I really want to, and I feel that we will be able to,” junior Arisbeth Jacinto said. “I really want to get far with this team.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their 12-match North Central League II campaign by visiting Upper Lake at 6 p.m. Thursday and hosting Tomales at 6 p.m. Sept. 14.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register.
