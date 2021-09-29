Calistoga Volleyball: Wildcats notch another league win, 3-0 over Credo

The Calistoga High volleyball team improved to 2-2 in North Central League II play and 5-4 overall with a 25-15, 25-22 25-23 sweep of visiting Credo of Rohnert Park on Tuesday night.

Wildcats head coach Lluliza Argueta said senior Andrea Villasenor led the team with a particularly strong match.

“Andrea was amazing,” the coach said. “She was up on the net blocking, tipping, hitting the ball. She was being aggressive at the net, as she should.”

As for her team overall, Argueta saw room for improvement.

“They played really good. I was really happy with how they played. They were communicating,” she said. “Next time, I hope there are more sets for my hitters because there wasn’t much action on the net hitting-wise. They were blocking, they were tipping, but I just want to see more hits.”

“I was really happy with our defense because they were hitting the ground. We’ve had trouble just diving. They’re scared of the floor. I don’t know why. But they’re doing much better going for the ball, instead of just waiting for the ball to come to them.”