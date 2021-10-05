Calistoga Volleyball: Wildcats play well in loss to Upper Lake

The Calistoga High volleyball team began the second half of its North Central League II schedule by showing how much it’s progressed during the course of its first season in two years.

Hosting a hard-hitting Upper Lake squad they had lost to in four sets on the road in September, the Wildcats stunned the Cougars by winning the first set in dominant fashion Tuesday night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Upper Lake came back to win in four sets again, but had to pull out a marathon third set in its 10-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-23 victory.

Calistoga’s win in the opening set seemed almost easy compared to how the next three games played out. Upper Lake (10-5, 7-1 NCL II) turned up the gas and both teams played fast and hard. In the last two games, both teams played hard enough to win as both sides rallied back and forth for every point.

The strength and spirit of both teams was very impressive.