Calistoga Volleyball: Wildcats show room to improve in 3-1 win over Tomales

Head coach Lluliza Argueta felt her Calistoga High volleyball team was hurt by overconfidence midway through Tuesday night’s home opener against Tomales.

Coming off a 3-1 loss at Upper Lake, the Wildcats survived a third-set lull and won by the same score, 25-12, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12, evening their North Central League II and overall records at 1-1.

“The girls did good but they got a little in their heads; they thought they were going to win this. That’s why Tomales beat us in the third game. But overall, they did good,” Argueta said. “I just feel like they need to work on communication — just talk, talk, talk, making sure they’re loud on the court and making smart decisions. Talk is a big part of volleyball.”

The coach said junior Valeria Quiepo played well at the net, but could have had more kills.

“She was getting hits but she was also not getting in the right positions,” she said.

Junior libero Grace Galindo and senior setter Lupita Garibay played well, Argueta said.

“Grace made sure she was communicating in the back row, as well as my setter, Lupita. It’s her first year setting and I feel like she’s just improving each time,” the coach added.