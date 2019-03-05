PALO CEDRO — No Calistoga High girls basketball team had ever made it as far as this year’s did – the semifinals of the North Coast Section Div. 6 playoffs and a berth in the Div. 6 Northern California tournament.
But only six girls teams in California end their season with a win in the state playoffs and the Wildcats will not be one of those teams, at least not this season.
Calistoga’s historic year came to an end Wednesday night at Foothill High School in the first round of the NorCal playoffs in a 53-26 loss to No. 1 seed Redding Christian.
“I told the kids, after tonight, there’s only eight girls teams left in the state playing in our division,” said assistant coach Ray Particelli. “So, all in all, very proud of the girls this year.”
The Lions (27-3), last year’s Div. 6 NorCal runner up, jumped all over the eighth-seeded Wildcats (15-12) with relentless pressure from their guards. The Wildcats, playing with a backcourt of two guards who became primary ball handlers midway through the season, faltered under the pressure. Calistoga turned the ball over on its first eight possessions of the game and couldn’t execute its offense for nearly the entire first half.
“My biggest concern was not being able to go around them and that’s exactly what happened,” said junior guard Litzy Infante. “Their pressure kind of got to us and we couldn’t really do anything offensively.
“There was a little bit of nerves,” she added, “I’m not going to lie.”
Redding Christian capitalized on the slow start, jumping out to an 11-0 lead five minutes into the game. Calistoga finally got on the board on a Hayseel Barrera layup with 2:35 left in the quarter, but that would be only one of two baskets the Wildcats would hit in the first eight minutes as Redding Christian led 17-4 after a quarter.
Calistoga began the second quarter with a basket from Infante to make it 17-6, but that would be the closest the Wildcats got to catching the Lions.
“It’s hard to score without running your offense,” Particelli said.
The hosts pushed and pushed and pushed, off every rebound and made basket. They beat Calistoga at its own up-and-down, fast-tempo game. Their defense was equally as impressive, forcing turnover after turnover, which led to more fast-break opportunities.
Six-foot-2 Lions forward Sammie Wunner, who scored a game-high 20 points, was a force inside defensively and deterred any and all attempts Calistoga had near the basket. The Wildcats took jump shots nearly exclusively until the second the second half, when they began to find seams in the Redding Christian defense.
But by then, the Lions had extended their lead to 20. They led 31-10 at halftime and 37-14 after three. The Wildcats continued their season-long trend of playing best in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points in the frame – the most they had in a quarter on Wednesday. To their credit, they were only outscored by five in the second half after entering down 20. But even with that last burst, the Lions outscored them by four in the quarter and led by as much as 30.
Laila Elkeshen led the Wildcats with eight points. Infante and Quiepo each tallied six, Tully Leonard four, and Barrera two.
The Wildcats end their season with a record of 15-12, but have a bright future. Not a single player on their roster is a senior and they aim to bring everyone back next season, taking with them the lessons they learned from this year’s deep postseason run.
In the locker room postgame, the Wildcats discussed next season and the steps they want to take this offseason to get back to this point. They want to build on this success and plan on increasing their workload during spring and summer.
“We could be in the discussion for a solid section team if we commit to the summer and do all that,” Particelli said.
They’ve now been further than any team in Calistoga history and have developed a taste for the once unattainable. What’s more, is that they know they can do it again.
“I’m really excited. We’re a really good team. We just need a little more practice and a few more hours in the gym,” Infante said about the promise the Wildcats have entering next season. “I feel like we can get better and we can go back to state and do a little bit more.”
Redding Christian will host No. 5 seed Forest Lake Christian-Auburn (23-6), a 52-50 upset winner over No. 4 California School for the Deaf-Fremont, at 6 p.m. Saturday.