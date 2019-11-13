The Calistoga High volleyball team came up short of defending its North Coast Section Division 6 title, falling to eventual champion San Francisco Waldorf in the semifinals last week.
But there was still plenty for the Wildcats to play for this postseason. For the second straight year, Calistoga qualified for the Northern California Division 6 playoffs. A season removed becoming the first Calistoga volleyball team to reach NorCals, the Wildcats were to get another shot at making history starting this Wednesday.
On Sunday, Calistoga (14-9) was named the No. 7 seed and was to open at No. 2 seed Fall River (27-7), the Division 6 Northern Section champion.
In their NorCal appearance last season following their Cinderella run in the NCS playoffs, the Wildcats, playing as the No. 5 seed, fell in straight sets at No. 4 seed Redding Christian in the first round. That game was played in Palo Cedro, a good half-hour east of Redding. After Calistoga advanced to the NCS semifinals last week, locking up their NorCal bid, Calistoga head coach T’Anne Butcher was hopeful her team wouldn’t have another lengthy road trip to open the state playoffs.
Instead, the Wildcats had a further trek than they did a season ago. Fall River High is in McArthur, a small town an hour-and-a-half northeast of Redding and a five-hour drive from Calistoga.
On top of being the longest road trip the Wildcats have had since they played at St. Bernard’s in Eureka in the NCS playoffs last season, the Bulldogs are a complete unknown. They play in the Northern Section and don’t share any common opponents with the Wildcats.
While they would always like to enter a matchup with some level of knowledge about an opponent, the Wildcats figured they simply need to be at their best at this point in the year no matter who they face.
“I told them that luckily we’ve played a lot of hard teams through the league, and San Francisco Waldorf was good, so that’s what I said: we’re basically preparing to play the best of the teams that we’ve ever played,” Butcher said. “With that, they know they have to play their best game. It’s as simple as that and they know that there’s definitely a good shot for them. They feel they have as a good shot as anyone else in taking this first round if they do indeed play their best game all the way through.”
While all of these aspects of their newest postseason matchup may be daunting, Calistoga has amassed the success it has over the past two seasons by finding the positives of situations. This scenario was to be no different.
Butcher said on Tuesday that despite the long trip and overnight stay they had ahead of them, the Wildcats feel they play better on the road. Whether that’s because of fewer distractions than in home matches, or more time to focus on the task at hand, Butcher has seen her team play more relaxed away from home.
She was hoping such would be the case Wednesday, too.
If the Wildcats were to pull off the first-round upset, a rematch with SF Waldorf was possible. The Wolverines, the No. 3 seed in NorCals, are on the same side of the eight-team bracket as Calistoga. Wins by both teams on Wednesday would give Calistoga another shot at the team that bounced it from the NCS playoffs.
Butcher said that possibility is extra motivation for her players and they needed to win for a chance at that. The Wildcats are certainly not overlooking the Bulldogs, but the thought of revenge is in the back of their minds.
The Wildcats are finding added motivation in the chance to build on what’s already been an historically great two-year run. Prior to last season, no girls team in Calistoga High history had won a section title. They were also school’s first volleyball team to earn a spot in the NorCal playoffs.
Even if this NorCal appearance is brief, these Wildcats will always be able to look back positively on what they achieved.
“We’re trying to take it in,” Butcher said of the historical significance of what they’ve accomplished over the past two seasons. “It’s kind of a balancing game of being humble – we were definitely a little humbled by the loss to SF Waldorf just because we were expecting to go to the finals, so that was definitely a letdown – but then we’re also looking at the positive where we have already broken records and we’re now already breaking another record by going to state two years in a row.
“So we’re hoping we can break a final record and at least make it to a semi.”