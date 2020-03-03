CIF NorCal Division 6 Girls Basketball: Calistoga draws 5 seed, plays at Valley Christian in opener

The Calistoga girls basketball team dried its tears and got back to work after coming up short in its first-ever North Coast Section Division VI championship game Saturday night.
On Sunday, Calistoga (24-4) was awarded the No. 5 seed for the CIF Division VI Northern California playoffs. The Wildcats open bracket play at No. 4 seed Valley Christian (23-2) of Roseville on Wednesday night.
The Lions were the outright champs of the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League at 12-0 and, just like the Wildcats, finished as runners-up in their section playoffs. They fell to Forest Lake Christian of Auburn, 42-39, in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title game.
“They’re a good team,” said Calistoga coach Cesar Cruz on Monday. “We’re going to have our hands full. But like I told the girls today, if we play well we should be in it against them. They’re big, physical, they do a lot of good things like trap and play a 1-2-2 zone. But it should be a good game. I think we can come out victorious if we do our things right.”
This will be the second consecutive season each program has made the NorCal playoffs. The Wildcats earned the No. 7 seed a season ago and were bounced by No. 2 seed Redding Christian in the first round. Valley Christian, the No. 3 seed last year, made it the semifinals before falling to eventual NorCal champion Etna.
The Lions are led several by standout underclassmen. Freshman Christelle Williams is top scorer on the team at 16 points per game and sophomore Gracie Williams comes in second at a clip of 14.3 points per game.
A Calistoga win on Wednesday would potentially set up a rematch with Laytonville. The Warriors are the top seed in NorCals and open against No. 8 seed Fall River.
Cruz said that’s added motivation going into the Wildcats’ NorCal opener. He said they didn’t perform to the best of their abilities in the NCS championship game and that they want another shot at the team that’s ended their section-title hopes each of the past two seasons.
“We want them,” Cruz said. “They might beat us again, but they’re going to earn this one.”
But they also know that just getting to that point will be a difficult task. They’re not looking past the Lions.
“If we do our stuff we should be fine,” Cruz said. “But if we don’t, it could a long night for us.”
