CIF NorCal Division 6 Girls Basketball: Calistoga draws 5 seed, plays at Valley Christian in opener

The Calistoga girls basketball team dried its tears and got back to work after coming up short in its first-ever North Coast Section Division VI championship game Saturday night.

On Sunday, Calistoga (24-4) was awarded the No. 5 seed for the CIF Division VI Northern California playoffs. The Wildcats open bracket play at No. 4 seed Valley Christian (23-2) of Roseville on Wednesday night.

The Lions were the outright champs of the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League at 12-0 and, just like the Wildcats, finished as runners-up in their section playoffs. They fell to Forest Lake Christian of Auburn, 42-39, in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title game.

“They’re a good team,” said Calistoga coach Cesar Cruz on Monday. “We’re going to have our hands full. But like I told the girls today, if we play well we should be in it against them. They’re big, physical, they do a lot of good things like trap and play a 1-2-2 zone. But it should be a good game. I think we can come out victorious if we do our things right.”