CIF NorCal Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga beats Valley Christian Academy, 47-46, on last-second shot

ROSEVILLE – With the seconds ticking down, and the season on the line for the Calistoga girls basketball team, Vanesa Quiepo knew what she had to do when she caught the ball.
Take her time. Set her feet. Let it fly.
She’s done it hundreds, if not thousands, of times before, and like many others before it, this one dropped through the bottom of the net.
This jumpshot, though, from a step inside the three-point line on the right baseline, was different from all the rest.
It gave Calistoga its first win in the state playoffs in program history.
Quiepo’s jumper with five seconds left proved to be the go-ahead score for No. 5 seed Calistoga as the Wildcats hung on to clinch a thrilling 47-46 win over No. 4 seed Valley Christian Academy on Wednesday.
It was a wild end to a wild game.
The Lions, who had clawed back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead within the game’s final minute, called timeout immediately following Quiepo’s basket and drew up what they hoped would potentially yield their own game-winning basket. It did not.
The Wildcats swarmed the Lions’ inbound pass to half court, keeping the hosts from even attempting a final shot. The Wildcats had kept cool after Quiepo’s shot but let loose once the final buzzer sounded, storming the court and taking each other in a collective bear hug in celebration.
“I saw this as like, it’s not over until there are zero seconds left,” said Quiepo, who finished with 15 points. “So in this one I knew we were going to push hard. When Lizbet passed me the ball, I knew that I had to take my time and set my feet. I saw that I had time so I set them and I shot it and it just went in.
“Like, I don’t know. It was just amazing.”
With the win, the Wildcats (25-4) advance to the NorCal semifinals where they’ll get another crack at Laytonville on Saturday. The top-seeded Warriors, who beat the Wildcats last Saturday in the North Coast Section title game, also barely escaped their NorCal opener in a 58-56 win over No. 8 seed Fall River on Wednesday.
“We want to play them again,” Quiepo said, speaking for everyone in the program. Saturday’s meeting will be the third time over the last two seasons the teams have met in the postseason. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win over the top-ranked Division 6 team in the state.
If they play how they did on Wednesday, it should be a closer affair than the 57-40 beatdown the Warriors handed out last weekend.
The Wildcats and Lions (23-3) traded easily over a dozen turnovers in each quarter. Both team pressured the ball with success, forcing travels, double dribbles, careless passes and everything in between. Stifling defense is a major reason why both of these teams were in the state playoff to begin with.
It wasn’t until the second quarter when Calistoga really began to shine. A reverse of the first quarter, it was the Wildcats’ pressure that got to the Lions, who only scored two points in the frame, and even that came from a well-contested jumpshot. On the other end, the Wildcats turned the numerous turnovers they forced into points. They took the lead midway through the second quarter and built an 18-14 advantage by halftime.
The third quarter started with more back-and-forth play, but the Lions eventually drew things even at 22 apiece when sophomore sharpshooter Gracie Williams canned a three-pointer with 3:45 on the clock.
Game on, thought the Wildcats.
In response, the visitors rattled off a commanding 12-0 run over the next two minutes, fueled once again by turnovers. A few late baskets from the Lions over the final minute made things a little more interesting but Calistoga still led 35-27 heading to the fourth.
The Wildcats extended that lead some and at the 4:05 mark, led 45-34, and were beginning to sense victory was within their grasp. But holding a lead on the biggest stage can sometimes be the last place a team wants to be. Over the following three and a half minutes, the Wildcats played a like team simply trying not to lose.
They went scoreless while the Lions brought their pressure back and went on a run of their own. With 33 seconds left, Williams knocked down a pair of free throws to give Valley Christian Academy a 46-45 lead, their first since the six-minute mark of the second quarter.
The Wildcats ensuing possession ended in disaster, a turnover that would have sealed the game for the Lions had they not also turned the ball right back over to the Wildcats as they tried to push the pace looking to put the game away. With 12 seconds left, Calistoga called time and drew up the play that led to Quiepo’s 15-foot jumper that sealed the win.
“We knew Vanesa would have a look, well, we hoped either Vanesa would have a look or their big cheat towards Vanesa which would give our big a shot at the basket,” said Calistoga coach Ray Particelli. “That was the one that was available and it went in with our big underneath to rebound.”
While the stage may have been bigger, this was not unfamiliar territory for the veteran Wildcats. Twice earlier this season they’ve won games on last-second shots. Quiepo hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win St. Helena’s tournament back in December while junior Tully Leonard, who was huge with 17 points and 15 rebounds on Wednesday, helped the Wildcats survive an upset in NCS playoffs with a putback layup with one second left in a one-point win over Ferndale.
Particelli reminded his team this was nothing new.
“When they took the lead with 12 seconds left, some girls are already in tears but I’m thinking, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before,’” he said.
The Wildcats are now 3-0 in games decided by one possession or fewer this season.
“I didn’t panic. I knew I had to keep calm,” said senior Lizbet Escobedo, who delivered the pass to Quiepo on her last-second shot for one of her game-high 9 assists. “I kind of knew and had faith that we were going to win just because we have been in this situation before.
“It’s not over until the clock runs out and we proved that.”
Next, the Wildcats will look to prove that they can hang with one of the state’s best small school teams in Laytonville. That’s been a tough task for any team this year, but the Wildcats are up for the challenge.
“Laytonville is a team that probably beats us at least eight out of 10 times,” Particelli said. “But who’s to say Saturday isn’t the one or two times we win?”
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.