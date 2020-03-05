CIF NorCal Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga beats Valley Christian Academy, 47-46, on last-second shot

“I saw this as like, it’s not over until there are zero seconds left,” said Quiepo, who finished with 15 points. “So in this one I knew we were going to push hard. When Lizbet passed me the ball, I knew that I had to take my time and set my feet. I saw that I had time so I set them and I shot it and it just went in.

“Like, I don’t know. It was just amazing.”

With the win, the Wildcats (25-4) advance to the NorCal semifinals where they’ll get another crack at Laytonville on Saturday. The top-seeded Warriors, who beat the Wildcats last Saturday in the North Coast Section title game, also barely escaped their NorCal opener in a 58-56 win over No. 8 seed Fall River on Wednesday.

“We want to play them again,” Quiepo said, speaking for everyone in the program. Saturday’s meeting will be the third time over the last two seasons the teams have met in the postseason. The Wildcats are still looking for their first win over the top-ranked Division 6 team in the state.

If they play how they did on Wednesday, it should be a closer affair than the 57-40 beatdown the Warriors handed out last weekend.