CIF NorCal Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga narrowly falls to top seed Laytonville, 38-35, in semifinals

The Calistoga girls basketball team saw its historic season come to an end in the semifinals of the Division 6 NorCal playoffs on Saturday, narrowly falling to top-seeded Laytonville, 38-35.
Unlike in their previous two meetings with the Warriors, the Wildcats (25-5) were in it until the end. With 2.5 seconds left and trailing by three, they were inbounding the ball under their own basket looking to advance the ball to at least halfcourt and call a timeout in order make their potential game-tying shot a little easier.
Instead, the inbounds pass was tipped by Laytonville (29-3) and the Wildcats couldn’t recover before the final buzzer ran out.
“Our girls played phenomenal,” said Calistoga coach Cesar Cruz. “They gave us a chance to win the game at the end and that’s all we can ask for. (Laytonville) is a great team. Really strong group but we held our own. What it came down to was offensive rebounds. They killed us in offensive rebounds. At the end of the game, they had some big offensive rebounds that helped put them ahead.”
The biggest of those offensive boards came during the final minutes of play. Calistoga only trailed by one with about 1:30 left and had just forced several consecutive stops on defense but a quick putback by Laytonville put the hosts up three. The Wildcats had had several chances to score before that play, but turnovers were once again a thorn in their side.
“The fourth quarter, we had, in the last 1:45, four possessions that ended in turnovers, all down by one,” Cruz said.
Senior Vanesa Quiepo led the Wildcats with 16 points while junior Tully Leonard had 10 and senior Lizbeth Escobedo had 6.
It’s the third straight loss Calistoga has suffered to the Warriors but this one was by far by the closest of margins. Just a week prior, Laytonville had overwhelmed Calistoga, 57-40, in the championship game of the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs while a year ago, the Warriors had beaten the Wildcats 58-28 in the semifinals of the NCS playoffs.
According to their coaches, the Wildcats came in well prepared after playing the Warriors a week before and executed their game plan much better than they had last time around.
“The kids just did a great job,” said coach Ray Particelli. “We knew after we played them what to expect. It’s one thing to see them on film; it’s another thing to battle them for a couple hours. We made a couple adjustments and the kids executed the game plan great.”
Laytonville led 11-9 after one quarter and 18-13 at halftime, a vast improvement from the previous outing when the Wildcats were down 20 at the break.
“At halftime we said, ‘Hey, we’re only down by six. This is where we want to be,’” Cruz said. “Little by little, we would score a basket and then hold them.”
They chipped away in the third and at one point led 26-24 before a late 3-pointer from the Warriors gave them a 27-26 advantage going into the fourth. Laytonville surged back out in front and took a 34-28 lead before the Wildcats once again rallied to pull it within a one-point game going into the final minutes, but that would be as close as they would get.
“We’ve talked about it for a long time where we wanted our season to end on a night where we played well and the other team was just better than us and I think we all feel that way,” Particelli said. “We didn’t give them anything. We were down one point with 90 seconds to go and our defense held them four times in a row and our offense couldn’t convert.
“God knows we’d have signed on the dotted line for that opportunity three months ago.”
By all accounts, this was the best season by any girls basketball team in school history. The Wildcats won a record 25 games and accomplished a number of program firsts, including winning the first league title, making the first appearance in a section title game and winning their NorCal playoff game. Not to mention that two of their five losses came against the Warriors, who are the top-ranked Division 6 team in the state.
“Every time these kids stepped on the court they were raising the bar for the program,” Particelli said.
This team was carried by a talented group of seven seniors that brought about this historic two-year stretch. That outgoing group is comprised of Quiepo, Escobedo, Litzy Infante, Laila Elkeshen, Hayseel Barrera, Dayana Cardona and Angeli Aquino.
Both Cruz and Particelli could not speak highly enough about this group.
“It’s been a great ride,” Particelli said. “I feel very fortunate to have been along for it. I got these gals as sophomores that had nothing but potential. We didn’t have a lot of basketball instincts and our skillset wasn’t great but what they had from Day 1 was heart. They were incredibly focused on trying to learn what was being taught to them and they really just bought into everything and this is kind of the result of three years being on the right path.”
“Nobody understands behind closed doors how much the girls love each other and how much they cheer each other on,” Cruz said. “There was never anything going on in the locker room or at practice. It was always about the team. … So it’s sad watching these young ladies go. But at the same time, sometimes I pinch myself saying little Calistoga won a state playoff game, made it to the semifinals, and almost played for a NorCal title.
“Hopefully we built something out of this.”
