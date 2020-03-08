CIF NorCal Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga narrowly falls to top seed Laytonville, 38-35, in semifinals

They chipped away in the third and at one point led 26-24 before a late 3-pointer from the Warriors gave them a 27-26 advantage going into the fourth. Laytonville surged back out in front and took a 34-28 lead before the Wildcats once again rallied to pull it within a one-point game going into the final minutes, but that would be as close as they would get.

“We’ve talked about it for a long time where we wanted our season to end on a night where we played well and the other team was just better than us and I think we all feel that way,” Particelli said. “We didn’t give them anything. We were down one point with 90 seconds to go and our defense held them four times in a row and our offense couldn’t convert.

“God knows we’d have signed on the dotted line for that opportunity three months ago.”

By all accounts, this was the best season by any girls basketball team in school history. The Wildcats won a record 25 games and accomplished a number of program firsts, including winning the first league title, making the first appearance in a section title game and winning their NorCal playoff game. Not to mention that two of their five losses came against the Warriors, who are the top-ranked Division 6 team in the state.