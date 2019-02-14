SAN FRANCISCO — Calistoga’s game plan was clear: contest every three, box out every possession, and take care of the ball.
But even if the 15th-seeded Wildcats had executed all of that to perfection in their CIF North Coast Section Div. 6 boys basketball playoff opener Wednesday night, it still probably wouldn’t have been enough to slow down sharp-shooting Jewish Community.
The second-seeded Wolves came out of the gates firing. They hit three 3-pointers in the opening minutes to jump out to a double-digit lead that rode to the final buzzer for a 65-19 victory at Kezar Pavilion.
“I knew that was going to happen,” said Calistoga head coach Cesar Cruz. “I told them if we could hold them off for the first three minutes, it’d be a game. But you know what? They’re a solid team. They do a lot of good things well. … But we came out nervous, you could tell. We missed a couple two-footers in those first couple minutes that would’ve changed the game completely. I think we were down 16-4 to start and we missed a lot of defensive assignments.”
Nerves were to be expected on such a stage. The game was one of three held at the legendary 4,000-seat gym Wednesday. While the arena was mostly empty, the fans in attendance were apparently all supporters of Jewish Community, and the dark, cavernous venue made for an ominous setting in itself.
Not to mention that this was the first ounce of postseason experience for any of Calistoga’s players.
“They’re overwhelmed,” Cruz said. “This is a big court. Jewish Community did a good job at running their stuff, man. We got hit in the mouth and we never hit back.”
Cruz wasn’t the only one to summarize the opening of the game as such.
“The way they came out was definitely a big punch in the mouth, but at the end of the day you’ve got to give it to them,” Calistoga senior Cesar Ayala said of the Wolves. “They’re a great team. They move the ball around well, they run their offense, they’ve got good size and good speed. They do everything well.
“They’re the definition of a No. 2 seed. As a No. 15 seed, you try the best that you can and see what happens.”
Jewish Community’s 3-point shooting prowess was well documented heading into the game, and Cruz warned his team repeatedly this week on the danger the Wolves presented from outside.
The Wolves wasted no time in showing off what earned them that reputation. Three of the first six shots they made shots came from deep, and they raced out to a 15-4 lead before Calistoga called a timeout with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter. Jewish Community led by double digits the rest of the game, including 28-7 after one quarter and 42-16 at halftime.
By then, the writing on the wall was pretty clear.
“I told my guys at halftime 'We gotta fight. We got 16 minutes; put the pressure on them a little bit.' But that’s a great team," Cruz said. "I’m not disappointed, but I wish we had a little more energy out of the gate.”
Whatever fight Cruz wanted to see didn’t materialize in the second half. The Wildcats didn’t manage a point in the third quarter and got their first and only bucket of the second half on a layup from senior Jasiel Flores with 5:57 left in the game. Flores scored eight points, tying for the team-high honors with freshman Christian Caldera.
With the lead ballooning to over 40 in the fourth quarter, Cruz emptied his bench.
The Wildcats had had one of the best seasons in recent memory, racking up 11 wins and making the postseason for the first time in 12 years. But as the minutes ticked away and Jewish Community kept piling on, the focus turned to the future.
“Told my kids in the fourth quarter when we were down big, 'We’re not playing for this year anymore – we’re playing for next year now.' All my underclassmen played great and that’s what I wanted," said Cruz. "We’re playing for next year. We were down by 40 and it was just like 'Let’s finish strong and carry this over to next year.'”
The Wildcats will return most of their team next year. They’ll lose potent offensive weapons in Ayala and Flores, but seem primed for years to come with a talented young core.
“I know I want to be back next year for sure,” said junior guard Joey Russo. “Coach Ray (Particelli) and Coach Cruz also really want to get back, but they want commitment from us to work all summer. Coach Cruz has already got stuffed planned out for summer.”
Ayala, who has fallen in love with basketball since he started playing for Cruz three years ago, got choked up after the game as he reflected on the end of his high school career.
“First off, I want to give a shout-out to my teammates. The way we played the whole year was great. I love them all so much,” he said, his voice catching in his throat. “The arena is nice. It was a fun game. I had a good experience overall.”
While by most metrics this season was a major success for the program, the thought of “what if?” lingers for Cruz. What if everyone had stayed on the team? What if they hadn’t had so many injuries? What if everyone stayed eligible all season? He can only imagine the answers.
“It would’ve been a completely different team,” he said. “I’m not saying I’m not proud of these guys; it just would’ve been different. … That’s not an excuse, though. The better team won tonight and we had a great experience. The kids are going to always remember this for the rest of their lives.”