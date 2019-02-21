LAYTONVILLE — The Calistoga High girls basketball team needed nearly everything to break right if it wanted a chance to upset Laytonville on the road Wednesday night.
But before the Wildcats had even left their campus for the CIF North Coast Section Div. 6 playoff semifinal, their chances took a massive hit when they learned that guard Litzy Infante would miss the game due to illness. As one of Calistoga’s starting guards, Infante plays a key role in bringing the ball up court and running the offense. Without her, the Wildcats had to further adjust their lineups, putting many players in unfamiliar positions.
Add on that Laytonville runs a devastating full-court zone press, and the Wildcats’ slim odds got even slimmer before the game even tipped off.
In the end, those odds rang true. Laytonville looked every bit the No. 1 seed in a 58-28 blowout of No. 5 Calistoga.
The Warriors (22-3) advanced to the section title game for the second straight season, while the Wildcats (15-11) will take a couple days off before they learn if their season will continue in the NorCal tournament next week.
Calistoga strengthened its chances by making it to the semifinals but still needs to be selected as an at-large bid at the seeding meeting on Sunday.
“We were proverbially playing on house money: nobody picked us to get to third round of the playoffs and feasibly, possibly into NorCals,” said co-coach Ray Particelli. “So we played a little bit on house money. We would’ve had our hands full no matter what, but the loss of Litzy was a big impact. This is the first time in a long time that our kids stepped on the floor and didn’t look like they had a chance to win, and that’s the only part that disappoints me a little bit.”
The Wildcats held tough in the first quarter, but that effort ultimately gave way in the second quarter. Calistoga trailed only 9-7 after Vanesa Quiepo’s jumper with 2:15 left in the first frame, but that would be the last basket that the Wildcats would make in the half. They converted only one free throw from then until halftime, which they entered down 29-8.
The Warriors’ press gave Calistoga fits throughout, mainly due to the absence of Infante. Turnover after turnover for Calistoga led to repeated fast-break chances for Laytonville, which converted more often than it did not.
Warriors star Akeela James, a 5-foot-7 sophomore who is averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds a game, carved up the Wildcats on offense. She scored 12 of her team’s 15 points in the second quarter, the frame that ultimately was the backbreaker for Calistoga.
The Wildcats entered the second quarter trailing 14-7 but were outscored 15-1, giving Laytonville a double-digit cushion that it rode to game’s end.
“We just got rattled,” Particelli said. “Against a team like this in a situation like this, when it starts to go bad it goes incrementally bad because the kids already think it’s uphill and then it becomes ‘Oh, this is what we thought was going to happen.’ And that’s the only part that’s disappointing because, yeah, they beat us by 30, but we could’ve given them a game.”
James finished with a game-high 29 points.
Quiepo and Tully Leonard led the Wildcats with 11 points each. Laila Elkeshen was the only other player to score for Calistoga, with six.
Particelli said he sensed the team’s confidence and morale took a hit after learning about Infante.
“That little run they go on with a couple of turnovers, with Litzy maybe doesn’t happen,” he said. “It impacts the game and you’re never going to hear me say that we for sure would have beaten them if we had Litzy, but we for sure would’ve had a better mindset.”
Calistoga will now wait to see if its season will continue in NorCals. As one of the final four teams remaining in the NCS their chances are good. The CIF takes four teams from the NCS and only two from the Sac-Joaquin and Northern sections to make up the eight-bracket for the NorCal tournament. But a wildcard does remain and that’s the possibility of a Div. 5 team moving down to play in the Div. 6 bracket.
The one example Particelli pointed to was Rincon Valley Christian, which moved up to Div. 5 this season after claiming the Div. 6 NCS title last season with a 57-43 win over Laytonville. The Eagles, the No. 3 seed in Div. 5 this season, fell to No. 2 Cloverdale in the semifinals Wednesday night.
Theoretically, RVC could apply for an at-large bid in Div. 6, which would put Calistoga’s chances in jeopardy.
The Wildcats’ coaching staff is confident they’ll get in to NorCals, but the door remains open that their season could have ended Wednesday. All Calistoga can do is wait to see is how things shake out on Sunday.