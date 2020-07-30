College Athletics: NAIA Council of Presidents moves fall championships to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Council of Presidents of the NAIA have agreed to move the national championships of cross country, women's volleyball, and men's and women's soccer from fall 2020 to spring 2021.

The move was in response to an increasing number of institutions and conferences, including the California Pacific Conference, that had determined to defer fall sports into 2021.

"We appreciate the swift response of the NAIA in this matter," said Cal Pac commissioner Don Ott. "The health and safety of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we believed it was unlikely we could complete the fall seasons given the ever-changing pandemic and the uncertainty of approval from state and local authorities."

Since specific dates for the championships have not been announced yet, the conference must wait to reset its schedules in the affected sports. The Cal Pac had already adjusted soccer and volleyball schedules to a more regionalized approach to minimize travel, cost and exposure if the fall season had been played.

The NAIA decision also gives conferences in other parts of the country the autonomy to compete in the fall if they so desire and are able. Only the national championships have moved.