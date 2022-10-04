College Men’s Soccer: Young Pacific Union squad earns its first wins of the season

The Pacific Union College men’s soccer team recently rebounded from an 0-5-1 start, including 0-2 in California Pacific Conference play, by winning back-to-back Cal Pac games at home.

After falling just 3-2 to first-place Embry-Riddle and 5-1 to fourth-place Benedictine Mesa during an Arizona trip, the Pioneers hosted Park University Gilbert of Gilbert, Ariz. on Sept. 22 and pulled out a 5-4 conference thriller for their first win of the season.

Issay Bravo, who prepped at Franklin High in Stockton, and fellow sophomore Andres Becerra, out of Chino Hills, each scored twice and former American Canyon High and Napa Valley College standout Billy Biondini had two assists — one on a long throw-in that helped freshman center back Gianluca Durso scored the winning goal with six minutes left.

Park-Gilbert broke the ice in the 21st minute, but Bravo tied it eight minutes later with an assist from Jordan Baumback. Park regained the lead 30 seconds later, but Bravo tied it back up 30 seconds after that with a Biondini assist — and the teams went into halftime deadlocked at 2-2.

Becerra came up with two tying goals in the second half for the Pioneers, on a Joel Casillas assist in the 60th minute. The other was unassisted eight minutes later.

“Andres came off the bench and gave us the minutes (and goals) we needed,” said Hernan Granados, who assists men’s and women’s head coach Shane Shelton. “We have a few guys who are hurt, but nobody talked about who wasn’t there — just who was there, and that’s what a team is about. We were proud of the guys who played more minutes than they have before.”

Back-up goalkeeper Santiago Hernandez, who had 2 saves, and Baumback, Casillas and starting goalie Jacob Hendricks of Indianapolis are the PUC team’s only seniors. Granados said Hernandez filled in because Hendricks wasn’t available to play.

“We really tried to focus on winning every tackle, going in strong — as we should. In the past three games we’ve been sort of lacking that, but it’s important,” said Becerra, a business major. “I’m big on showing an example for everybody else, like the so-called little guys. We came out with a game plan to go hard and finish the chances that we had, basically. We started executing as well.”

All three PUC scorers received yellow cards during the hard-fought win.

“It got little heated. Of course, emotions start to fly out, so it’s important to control that,” Becerra said. “I thought we did a pretty decent job of that. We didn’t get any red cards, so it was a good day. If we keep performing the way we should, we should have a really great season, better than past seasons.”

Bravo had 4 shots on goal and Biondini and Becerra added 2 apiece. Baumback, out of Lodi High via Cosumnes River College, sophomore Hunter Valerio of Albuquerque, N.M., and freshmen David Rodriguez and Dylan Thomas each finished with 1 shot on goal.

“This said a lot about our players today,” said Coach Granados. “We’re starting seven freshmen and it was nice for them to take over the game. They are very young and our youth showed — we gave up four goals — but the attitude of the team was amazing. Every time we were down, they didn’t put their heads down. They fought, they fought, they fought, and that says a lot about our team.

“This was the first game Santiago’s played — he didn’t play last year — and he gave us great minutes (in the goal). It was definitely a team effort today. It was a very physical game. We knew this (opponent) had a history of being very physical and our guys, being mostly freshmen and sophomores, are not used to that physicality. But you could see that they stepped up to the plate — not trying to injure anybody, but playing tough, which was what it required, so we were excited to see that from our guys.”

Pacific won again on Sept. 25 over rival Cal Maritime of Vallejo, 4-1.

Baumback put the Pioneers on the board first just five minutes into the match with an unassisted goal.

Daniel Castro, a graduate student out of Corona who attended Santa Ana College, then assisted Bravo on a goal to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Castro put in an unassisted goal six minutes after halftime. The winless Keelhaulers cut it to 3-1 with 19 minutes left, but Bravo added an unassisted goal five minutes later.

Nearly getting a shutout was Hendricks, who had 4 saves. Durso and Biondini also had shots on goal. Becerra and Castro each received a yellow card.

Pacific Union went on to fall 6-1 at Soka University in Aliso Viejo on Sunday. The Pioneers trailed 4-0 at halftime. Freshman Vince Hang followed in a teammate’s miss to make it 4-1 nine minutes into the second half, but the Lions added two more goals in the next 17 minutes.

Hernandez gave up the first two goals and had no saves in the first 27 minutes, and Hendricks tended the net the remaining 63 minutes and had 5 saves.

Biondini is the Pioneers’ only junior.

Rounding out the squad are sophomores Aleks Sotelo, out of Hesperia via the University of Central Lancashire in England; Kevin Gill, out of River City High in Sacramento; Spencer Gibbs from Paradise Adventist Academy in Chico; and Joshua Grinn of Henderson, Nev. The other freshmen are Alejandro Concepcion and Noe Vandamme.

Bravo is in a three-way tie for fifth among Cal Pac scoring leaders with 7 goals and is tied with two others for eighth in points with 14. Becerra and Castro each have 2 goals on the season.

Pacific Union is currently in ninth place and needs to finish in the top six to qualify for the conference tournament.

The Pioneers will host third-place Westcliff University of Irvine at 1 p.m. Thursday, and then the University of Saint Katherine from San Marcos at noon the following Thursday, Oct. 13.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.