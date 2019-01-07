Ryan Imhoff, a 2014 Napa High School graduate and the National Association of Basketball Coaches NAIA Division I Men’s Player of the Year as a senior forward for Carroll College (Helena, Montana) last year, is a graduate manager on the coaching staff at the University of the Incarnate Word.
Incarnate Word is an NCAA Division I school and plays in the Southland Conference. Incarnate Word is a private school in San Antonio, Texas.
The Cardinals’ head coach is Carson Cunningham, who was at Carroll College for five seasons. Imhoff played each of his four seasons for Cunningham.
“I am to the moon excited to welcome Ryan to UIW,” Cunningham said on the school’s website, uiwcardinals.com. “It was a joy to coach him the past four seasons. Ryan’s teammates voted him team captain twice. I think he’ll be a fantastic resource and mentor for our Cardinal players.
“A lot of people know the numbers that helped Ryan win National Player of the Year. I wish they could have seen how hard he worked every day: The pain he went through to suit up, battling through multiple shoulder dislocations, and two shoulder tears, which ultimately resulted in surgery.”
Imhoff will pursue a graduate degree in sports management at UIW, according to the school’s website.
Carroll’s season ended with a 64-62 loss in overtime to Our Lady of the Lake University at the NAIA National Tournament. Carroll won Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament championships and finished the season at 28-6 overall.
Imhoff was named as the Frontier Conference Player of the Year. A two-year team captain, he averaged 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game for 34 games during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 32.4 minutes per game.
He scored 1,953 points during his four-year career at Carroll.
Imhoff was named as a first-team NAIA Division I All-American.
Fiske wins title
Alyvia Fiske won the 155-pound weight class for the Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada) women’s wrestling team at a recent meet at Menlo College in Atherton.
Fiske, a Vintage High graduate, had five wins.
Fiske was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year and compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her career at Vintage.
She was selected as the California state winner of the 2017 Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced.
Fiske won the junior 164-pound bracket of USA Wrestling’s 2017 Girls Folkstyle National Championships.
NVC baseball opener this month
Napa Valley College opens its 2019 baseball season at home on Friday, Jan. 25 with a nonconference game against Ohlone-Fremont at 2 p.m.
The Storm’s Bay Valley Conference opener is on March 5 against the College of Marin-Kentfield.
NVC men’s golf opens season this month
The Napa Valley College men’s golf team opens the 2019 season at the Santa Barbara Invitational Jan. 27 and 28 at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc.