College Women’s Soccer: Pacific Union enjoys three-game win streak after long skid

The Pacific Union College women’s soccer team halted a seven-game losing streak with a 1-0 thriller over visiting Park University of Gilbert, Ariz. on Sept. 22 and the California Pacific Conference wins didn’t stop there.

The Pioneers followed with an 8-0 rout of visiting rival Cal State Maritime of Vallejo on Sept. 25 before picking up their first road win, 2-0 over Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo on Oct. 2.

Pacific Union saw its three-game win streak end with a 3-0 home loss to second-place Westcliff of Irvine (6-3-2, 5-2 Cal Pac) last Thursday, one that dropped the Pioneers (4-8, 3-3 Cal Pac) from third to eighth place. They will host sixth-place Saint Katherine of San Marcos (4-4-4, 3-2-1 Cal Pac) at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, and 12th-place Providence Christian (0-7-2, 0-5-1 Cal Pac) at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Helena High's Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

Against Park, PUC sophomore standout Olivia Jessee — who also played for Napa Valley 1839 FC during its inaugural season this summer — needed only 13 minutes to score what would be the game’s only goal. Junior goalkeeper Jayleen Casillas, who had 5 saves, and the back line made it hold up.

“My whole back line played well,” Casillas said. “We were down to nine, 10 players and we would just not give up. They had my back with every single shot that was on me — (senior) Leslie Tamayo, (sophomore) Bella Huerta, (freshman) Kaylin MinceyNeal, everyone up top. They made sure that they were covering when they were needed to. They were just working their butts off. It was great.”

In the 8-0 win over Cal Maritime, freshman center mid Verenia Gonzalez scored in both the eighth and 15th minutes and capped her hat trick three minutes after Jazmyn Bravo scored, making it 4-0 at the intermission.

Bravo completed her own hat trick with goals in the 47th and 67 minutes, sandwiched around one by freshman center back Oluwabukunmi Babatunde in the 60th. Sophomore left back Caitlin Raymond capped the scoring in the 81st minute.

On Oct. 2 in Orange County, it was freshman center midfielder Bella Cervantes putting the PUC on the board in the 13th minute on an assist from Babatunde, putting the through ball into the lower corner of the net. But the Pioneers didn’t get their insurance goal until the 74th minute, when Raymond stuck a long shot in the upper left corner of the net.

After the win that started the streak, PUC head coach Shane Shelton had glad to see the long skid end.

“I’m so proud of the girls. The preseason was hard for us,” he said. “We’ve been decimated by injuries. We had one sub every game, and the (hot) weather up here was tough. These girls were really suffering in a lot of ways with those things, and it’s a brand new group.”

The Pioneers lost two players to red cards in that game, Jessee two minutes before halftime. Cervantes was ejected in the 55th minute.

“We’re starting eight new players this year and we played some tough teams in the preseason, so to watch them unfortunately get two red cards today and suffer through that as a group but keep (playing hard) makes us really happy as a coaching staff,” Shelton said.

“Our keeper, Jay, was absolutely brilliant. She slowed it down when she needed to and made four or five big-time saves. Both of our center backs gave a fantastic effort keeping everything buttoned up and organized and winning their tackles and were very good in the build-out when they needed to.

“In the second half, when we’re down two players and trying to keep possession and we know their legs are tired after defending for two, three, four minutes at a time when we’re asking them to go on the dribble, they’re going to be exhausted, knowing they’re probably going to lose it and have to defend again, so it was a fantastic effort.”

Rounding out the PUC roster are senior Reytzel Chevez, junior Ruby Douhan, sophomores Daneca Nelsen, Judy Vallier and Catherine Tarango, and freshmen Melissa Tamayo and Ava McInvale.

Jessee was named as the Cal Pac’s Offensive Player of the Week for women’s soccer Aug. 15-28, it was announced by the league on Aug. 29 at calpacathletics.com on Aug. 29. The 5-foot-11 Jessee, who is from Mount Pleasant, Utah, scored all four of Pacific Union’s goals in a 4-1 win over Bushnell University of Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 24.

Gonzalez, who is from Hayward, was named Cal Pac Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 2 for her hat trick against Cal Maritime.

Dave Mosher and Marty James contributed to this report.