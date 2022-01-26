Commentary: Bonds, Clemens deserve Hall as much as Ortiz

Another year of injustice has come and gone.

Specifically, another year of two legends, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, not getting enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The case against them gets weaker every year, even though they and a number of others starred in what is known as the Steroid Era.

In the meantime, Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will be the lone inductee in the 2022 class as he was the only nominee to clear the necessary 75% voting threshold, reaching 77.9%. This was Ortiz’s first year of eligibility. Ortiz spent much of his career as a designated hitter and was an integral part of three Red Sox World Series champions (2004, 2007, 2013).

I’m generally not in favor of inducting those who played little to none defensively, but I can go along with making an exception for Ortiz. Nicknamed “Big Papi,” Ortiz belted 541 career home runs. He was also a 10-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger Award, and three-time American League RBI leader. He is also one of the most beloved sports figures in New England history.

The New York Times also reported in 2009 that Ortiz was among 104 players who tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, or PEDs, during a series of tests in 2003.

Oh wait, Clemens and Bonds, who received 66% and 65.2% of the votes, respectively, have been linked to PED usage but never actually tested positive — even though it is largely assumed they indulged.

Bonds is the Major League all-time home run leader with 762. He is also a 14-time All-Star, seven-time National League MVP, eight-time Gold Glove Award winner, and 12-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Bonds also holds Major League records for home runs in a season, career and single-season walks, single-season slugging percentage, and single-season on-base percentage. He is the only player in Major League history to record 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases.

Clemens is an 11-time All-Star, seven-time Cy Young Award winner, seven-time ERA leader, five-time American League strikeout leader, four-time Major League wins leader, two-time Triple Crown winner, AL MVP in 1986, and holds the record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game.

Based on achievements on the field, I have no objection to Ortiz’s induction. But considering that he actually tested positive and is getting inducted while Bonds and Clemens fashioned Hall of Fame resumes long before their names were linked to PED usage is highly flawed — and I’m being nice. In the meantime, the man who presided over the PED era, Bud Selig, who had no meaningful talent other than getting filthy rich, was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the Class of 2017.

While I understand that every voter and/or person is entitled to his or her own principle over players taking PEDs, can we be honest with ourselves? Being in favor of Bonds and Clemens along with PED users being Hall of Fame-worthy is not about condoning their use of such enhancements.

For openers, these PEDs were not against the rules at the time players of this era used them, so where does the cheating part come into the equation? The time frame in which the use began and ended is far from definitive.

Who are we to say that some players used but never got caught? If such a player earns a plaque, it is an abomination to deny the honor to players who confessed their guilt. Even if they did not confess any guilt, who gives a damn? It’s as if these voters are electing guys based on their public relations skills.

Bonds and, to a lesser extent, Clemens, were prickly personalities. But is Hall of Fame enshrinement about honoring great players or great people? Ty Cobb is one of the most bigoted people on planet Earth and he is in Cooperstown. And please don’t come at me with the “setting an example for kids” argument, which is cop-out parenting at its finest.

PED use did not make the playing field unlevel because pitchers, as well as hitters, were using them. I could stick a needle in my rear end today and it’s not going to make me a better hitter, nor will it make me stronger.

For openers, you still have to put in the work at the gym. You can’t just sit on your couch and eat Bon Bons. Secondly, hitting a baseball is not about strength, it’s about hand-eye coordination. PED use might be the difference between a warning-track out versus a ball clearing the fence by, say, 8-10 feet. But when I look at those linked to PED use, such as Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Jose Canseco, Jason Giambi, etc., I don’t remember many of their home runs barely clearing the fence.

In addition, there were several marginal players who used PEDs that did not benefit them. More than half the players listed on the Mitchell Report were scrubs.

In every aspect of professional sports, people have been doing things to gain an edge since the beginning of time — whether it was Gaylord Perry doctoring baseballs, players using greenies (aka amphetamines), and Fred Biletnikoff and Lester Hayes using Stickum, just to name a few.

Another hypocrisy is that the same commissioner, Bud Selig, who presided over the Steroid Era is in the Hall of Fame and he did nothing but benefit financially from that time. In the meantime, the players on the field did the work to increase business.

Let’s not forget that Selig’s era included a strike that canceled the World Series in 1994. Gee, that speaks well of MLB’s then-fearless leader. Fan interest had taken a precipitous drop as a result, then 1998 and 2001 happened. The latter included a spirited chase at the single-season home run record between McGwire and Sosa. Both broke Roger Maris’ long-standing mark of 61, which had stood since 1961. Sosa hit 66 and McGwire 70 in 1998. In 2001, Bonds eclipsed the mark with 73.

The home run chase brought back fan interest. That meant better attendance at games and an increase in television ratings. Fans, media and Selig chose to turn a blind eye as business was booming. They knew full well what was going on, and now they are appalled? And please, spare me the puke-inducing verbiage of “but that doesn’t make it right.”

I also rake the Baseball Writers Association of America over the coals for this as well. They may be talented as writers, but there is a significant segment that is principally flawed. Some BBWAA members, and fans who share similar views, fail to realize that the industry benefited from the Steroid Era in the form of TV and radio ratings and newspaper circulation increasing.

OK, so Bonds and Clemens did not make many friends in the media. In all walks of life, do you ever make apologies for whether or not people like you? Yet there are media members so butthurt because they were not good to them.

Who cares? This is sports, not the Boys Scouts. Bonds and Clemens being in the Hall of Fame is such a no-brainer, it kills me.

The people who make arguments against Bonds and Clemens being qualified for enshrinement are letting you know only how unworldly they really are and how they think sports work only in a perfect vacuum, with nothing but choirboys pulling all the strings.

We are all flawed as human beings. Bottom line, Selig and Ortiz getting a hall pass before Clemens and Bonds is akin to dropping termites via aircraft on the National Baseball Hall of Fame.