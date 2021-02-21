Commentary: Duffy always helped fellow Calistogans

That feeling of loving Gene like a family member took very little time to rub off on me. He was a sense of calm despite his gruff-looking exterior, long and shaggy hair with a fu manchu mustache. You would have thought he was a member of a motorcycle gang. Get to know him and Gene was like a teddy bear. Duff was refreshing because you could be having your worst day but when you crossed paths with him, your mood brightened.

Until 2012, when he retired, I mainly knew Gene on the periphery. After that, he was at many of the games I was covering and so I got to know him more extensively.

Gene was an eclectic sort, but when it came to generosity he had very few peers. I’ve known many well-liked people in my 48 years on this Earth, but I’d be hard-pressed to find someone more universally well-liked than Gene. If you hear someone utter a cross word about him, it’ll be the first time. You will also be hard-pressed to find someone more genuine and authentic than Gene.

In my years as an Upvalley beat reporter, I met many great people in both Calistoga and St. Helena and some I maintained contact with — including Gene. As I perused social media posts, more than a few suggested naming Lincoln Avenue, the main street in Calistoga, after Gene. I say absolutely. How do you like the sound of Gene Duffy Avenue? I love the sound of those words already.