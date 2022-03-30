Commentary: Goodbye to the Weekly Calistogan again

Whether an era is beginning or ending, the flood of memories comes streaming through your mind like wine going from bottle to glass.

The print edition of the Weekly Calistogan, which has been Calistoga’s historic newspaper since 1877, is exiting stage left.

The news is sad but not surprising. Yours truly spent many hours and days feeding the Weekly Calistogan and St. Helena Star with community sports content as the main upper valley beat writer from 2004-2014. Jess Lander, who is doing enormously great things as a food and wine writer for the San Francisco Chronicle, had this beat for about one and a half years (2010-2012) while I manned the American Canyon beat before coming back up north after she left to take another job.

Since changing careers in December 2014, I've stayed active as a sports writer on a freelance basis. I have zero regrets about the move for a variety of reasons, but I love writing too much to relinquish it.

What I will always remember about covering sports in Calistoga is not so much the teams I covered, but the relationships. I never thought I would enjoy community sports journalism because I had bigger goals of writing for larger metro publications. But those news organizations were quicker to jettison staff members than the smaller ones, so my priorities changed.

At times, community journalism felt claustrophobic. But what I learned early in my tenure was that if you develop relationships and nurture them, it can be the best job in the world. Calistoga was great to me during my time. Though my current career took me to Contra Costa County and now Solano County, Calistoga has a place in my heart. Some of the people I covered I still hold friendships with, including former Calistoga football coach Mike Ervin.

I will always remember studying the history of the great teams that existed before my time on the beat. They included the 1978 and 1999 North Coast Section championship football teams as well as the infamous Dirty Dozen team of 1984. I also enjoyed researching the likes of Dick Vermeil, Louie Giammona, Bob Knepper and Donnie Taylor before their college and professional endeavors.

Other enjoyments meant learning how much people like Gene Duffy Sr. and Jr meant to Calistoga High and how much Fred Tedeschi meant to Calistoga Little League. Jack McMahon talked about being a minor league teammate of Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett, and former Calistoga High three-sport athlete Jasper Eisenberg about playing pickup basketball with former USC/current Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

As a reporter, you are trained to not think like a fan. However, when you get to know the young student-athletes and coaches and see the work they put in, you can’t help but celebrate their successes and feel the pain of their failures. There was also a fine line. You could celebrate the team’s success, but not gush unprofessionally. When it came to failures, you can’t cover the Calistoga Wildcats like you cover the Kentucky Wildcats.

I also enjoyed following stories that were not connected to the high school, such as the racing endeavors of Mike Benson and Rico Abreu. These weekend warriors came in handy during the less defined part of the sports schedule. When Frank DiFede was the Calistoga Recreation Department superintendent, photos of his summer youth camps were a sports-section saver. In the words of my former boss, Randy Johnson, “We can always make the art bigger.”

I could create a laundry list of items but in the interest of time and space, I’ll stop here.

Longtime Upvalley freelance photographer Dave Mosher has been the face of Napa Valley Publishing in Calistoga and St. Helena since Upvalley sports writer Gus Morris moved on in September 2020, taking on the extra duties of shooting video and interviewing coaches and athletes for stories written by Napa Valley Publishing Sports Editor Andy Wilcox.

Before I took over the Upvalley beat, each community had its own sports reporter who also covered the education beat. By the time I arrived in 2004, there was one full-time reporter for sports to cover both communities. I was blessed to have Garrett Whitt help me as a correspondent on the St. Helena side. When I took over the beat, I wanted each sports section to have its own distinctive identity.

The two sections would be similar as far as having “Time Out With …” interviews, in a question-and-answer format, with high school seniors and whoever I could find during the summer. The two sections also had “On This Date” history segments, along with features and columns. The Star would be all Saints all the time, while the Weekly Calistogan would be all Wildcats all the time.

When St. Helena and Calistoga played each other, I would use some of the same information but have different leads, angles and quotes to give it a local identity. For the winning team, I made them main package in their section. For the losing team, especially if it was a blowout loss, I took a “the less I write, the better” approach.

Even though sports journalism has not been my career for over seven years now, I still follow Calistoga sports from afar. Coming back to Calistoga to cover a football game against Tomales this past October brought back so many memories. Addressing Wildcats head coach Shane Kohler as “Coach Kohler” felt surreal because he was part of the first group of athletes I covered in Calistoga in 2004. It also felt great chatting up people like Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz, Dennis Rossi and Barry McCloskey on the sideline, just like old times.

It’s sad that the print edition of the Weekly Calistogan will be old times, but it’s just a reflection of how much society and the newspaper industry have changed.