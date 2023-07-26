Like a Clear Lake bass, Lake County Record-Bee sports editor Brian Sumpter is ready to take a bite — of retirement life — this Friday, July 28, when he steps down after 39 years at the position.

Earlier this month, he received a proclamation from the Lake County Board of Supervisors. He also received Congressional recognition from Mike Thompson of California's 4th district, which includes Napa County, Lake County, and parts of Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

After graduating from San Francisco State University, Sumpter began his nearly four-decade association with the Record-Bee. He also had a brief stint in 2017 as editor of the Cloverdale Reveille, which no longer exists. Sumpter returned to the Record-Bee only two months later.

In a nutshell, Sumpter has been to Lake County what Marty James was to the Napa Valley Register and Paul Farmer was to the Fairfield Daily Republic.

Sumpter covered numerous events involving Lake County schools, with St. Helena or Calistoga as combatants and Justin-Siena to a lesser degree.

I lasted 19 years in the newspaper industry before making a career change to a route sales representative for Alhambra Water. That said, I have nothing on Sumpter. However, I attracted more hot moms than him. There is a humorous story behind that.

The great thing about the sports reporting industry is that it is like a fraternity. Sure, there was a competitive aspect when I randomly crossed paths with other sports reporters while covering events. However, the joy of getting to know them as people far overrode the competitive aspect.

I have enjoyed getting to know Sumpter throughout the years to the point where we have become friends. I had the pleasure of helping the Record-Bee as a freelance writer on a few occasions, and Sumpter was gracious enough to let me use the Record-Bee facility to file game stories a few times.

Though I work a physical job now, I have seen newspaper deadline life enough to know that it is not for the faint of heart. I’ve seen people get swallowed up by breaking down emotionally, but that was not Sumpter. In the times I witnessed, he was a picture of poise.

There is only one Brian Sumpter, the epitome of dedication and resolve. The dedication part has been commuting 70 miles round trip from Cloverdale to Lakeport five days per week, partly because the Hopland Grade is no joke. In his role as Record-Bee sports editor, he has been a man of many hats — reporter, editor, and page designer for the five high schools in Lake County. In recent years, because of California wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, Sumpter took on the role of news reporter as well.

Sumpter IS the Lake County Record-Bee.

The resilient part came from watching his daughter, Sarah, lose her life to brain cancer at age 25. She courageously fought the battle for five years before succumbing in September 2015.

No parent should ever have to endure such a fate. My wife and I have a 16-year-old and two 14-year-old twins and I continually say, “I hope our kids are pallbearers at our funeral, not us being pallbearers at theirs.”

The first time I met Brian was in 1999, when I made the trek from Napa to Upper Lake for a Saturday afternoon Calistoga football game.

As former Napa Valley Publishing sports editor Randy Johnson could attest, Upper Lake is one of the few places where late October feels like mid-July. The Wildcats won that game 34-19 on the way to a CIF North Coast Section Class B title.

The next season, 2000, I had more interaction with him since St. Helena High had rejoined the North Coast Section and North Central League I. Since 2004, when I took over the Upvalley beat, I crossed paths with Sumpter very regularly.

Like every journalist, Sumpter has written something that has rattled a few cages. Heck, we all have. At his core, however, he is the quintessential community-oriented journalist who has tried to accentuate the positive in a team’s achievements rather than try to find fault.

He gets it that you can’t cover the Lower Lake Trojans the same way you cover the USC Trojans.

He gets it that you can’t cover the Clear Lake Cardinals like you cover the St. Louis Cardinals.

Other than freelance writing and online journaling, I have no desire to return to the newspaper industry. But I can see the appeal of staying in Lake County for 39 years like Sumpter has. The Record-Bee appreciates commitment, but good luck finding someone who defines the term like Sumpter did.

The beauty of Sumpter’s career move, unlike many newspaper employees who are dispatched because of archaic technology, he is walking away on his own terms. I was lucky enough to do that, but it involved a career change.

Earlier this month, I made the trek to Lakeport to attend his retirement party. I had the chance to meet with current and former Lake County coaches and administrators, some of whom I already knew. The respect and reverence with which they spoke of Sumpter was very telling.

As retirement life reels in Sumpter hook, line and sinker, I salute him by saying, “Let freedom ring!”