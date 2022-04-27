Commentary: Title IX turns 50, but it's still work in progress

Sometimes you celebrate birthdays before they arrive, for no reason in particular.

Title IX is joining the 50 club, known in some circles as the Over The Hill Gang, on June 23. I can refer to it as such since I’ll be joining that company later this year.

During my sports reporting career, 19 as a career reporter and the last seven as a freelance writer, I have received many compliments along with slings and arrows. It comes with the territory.

During my sports reporting career, 19 as a career reporter and the last seven as a freelance writer, I have received many compliments along with slings and arrows. It comes with the territory.

One I received semi-regularly from mothers and daughters was, “Vincent, I want to thank you for caring about girls sports as much as you do boys sports.”

I appreciate the sentiments, but I never thought of doing things any other way. My support for female athletics, however, adds another layer now that I have two teenage daughters competing in sports.

Let’s not kid ourselves: football is the bell cow of any high school athletic program — college, too, for that matter. But when it comes to celebrating success, I’m all for it, regardless of whether the sport is football, basketball, soccer or badminton.

Such recollections make me think of Title IX. But what exactly is Title IX? The basic premise behind the ruling was, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

During my years on the Upvalley beat, from 2004-2014, I researched and wrote about the story of former St. Helena High volleyball coach Donna McCornack (1972-1989). She was influential on and off the court. McCornack’s Saints won two CIF state championships (1982 and 1984), seven league titles, five section championships, and were twice the state runners-up.

McCornack, however, is legendary in the North Bay and the Coastal Mountain Conference region of Northern California because she was instrumental in leading the charge for equality in girls sports. She fought vigorously for the inclusion of all-girls teams in the North Central League I.

When McCornack was a student at St. Helena High, she once quipped, “Our choices were cheerleading and marching band.” Keep in mind that she graduated in 1965.

McCornack made that statement when I interviewed her for the St. Helena Star the night of the Saints Athletic Association Fajita Fest in 2005. She was the guest of honor that night at the annual dinner that raises funds for St. Helena High athletics.

Sometimes interviews are a blur, but what McCornack said that night resonates with me to this day.

I am a first-generation American with both of my parents coming (and I quote Archie Bunker) “To These Here U S of A Nation States.”

From It-Ley. Well, Italy. My dad’s side settled in Napa, and my mom’s side was in St. Helena. My mother was the oldest of three and graduated in 1957.

Oddly enough, her younger sister (who I still proudly address with “Auntie” before her name) attended St. Helena High within the same time frame as McCornack and became a cheerleader. Well, my grandmother in her broken English would say, “Ma, Vince, she was a ponpon girl.” However, you talk to women of that generation, having choices being limited to cheerleader and marching band was an accepted reality.

Little did I know that several years later, as the youngest of five children, I would witness how important Title IX would become. For openers, one of my sisters who graduated from Napa High in 1982 played one year of soccer when it was coed. In the 1980s when I played youth sports, I remember girls competing in sports but not what seems like en masse today.

Having assisted this news organization in Athletic Hall of Fame feature stories, mostly those of Vintage High and St. Helena High, I am exceedingly fascinated when I interview women from all eras and hear them tell of their journeys. Women such as Melissa Loban, Anette Madsen Yazidi, Sue Mori Toma, Maika Watanabe and Lea Wallace Carvalho. It serves as a reminder of how far women’s athletics have come and in some ways still needs to go. Exposure and opportunity for the former. Funding for the latter.

What I am most trying to suggest is that three things are equally true, and this is a broad generalization. For openers, your 70-and-over crowd of females (at least a segment) did not think much of having their options limited to marching band and cheerleading. On the other hand, your 35-and-younger crowd does not know any other scenario besides females having a largely open field of opportunity to play sports.

As for my crowd (ages 45-55), that was the era when girls playing competitive sports were picking up speed. But it was not as en vogue as it is now.

To truly understand the premise of Title IX, however, it is not just about girls having the opportunity to play sports. It was about them having the opportunity to compete in sports on a more level playing field.

Throughout my years of covering females competing in athletics, there are a few who would have adequately competed well against the boys. But that number is few and far between. Therefore, Title IX has opened up some avenues for girls to compete in sports that might not have otherwise even attempted to do so.

So Happy Birthday, Title IX, and raise a glass.