Commentary: Why Vermeil was staggered by Hall of Fame call

Instantly, he rattled off the names of Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer among others he admires.

But this is Vermeil's time.

And how richly deserving he is for so many reasons, none more so than the context of his work with the Eagles and Rams and, to a lesser but still notable extent with the Chiefs.

We've written about this more extensively in a recent column advocating for Vermeil's place in the Hall, so we'll go with the condensed version here: Suffice to say that the Eagles had been sputtering for years and the Rams had the worst overall record in the NFL over the previous seven seasons before his arrival.

By his fifth season in Philadelphia, the Eagles were playing in their first Super Bowl. In his third season with the Rams, his "Greatest Show on Turf" had won Super Bowl XXXIV 23-16 over the Tennessee Titans.

(In his third season with the Chiefs, he coaxed them to their second playoff appearance in eight seasons and an AFC-best 13-3 record only for them to fall 38-31 in the no-punt playoff game against Indianapolis.)