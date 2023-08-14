Former Duke University men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who from 1980 to 2022 guided the Blue Devils to five national titles and 13 Final Fours, was the keynote speaker at the 25th annual V Foundation Wine Celebration at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville on Aug. 5. The event raised some $21 million for cancer research.

A day earlier, freelance sports writer G.S. Whitt sat down for a one-on-one interview with Krzyzewski, 76, at The Villagio Inn and Spa in Yountville.

Whitt opened with a question about the North Carolina State head coach who, a decade after guiding the Wolfpack to the 1983 NCAA Championship, succumbed to cancer just weeks after founding The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Whitt: What memories do you have of Jim Valvano?

Coach K: Well, Jim and I were ultimate competitors as players — he at Rutgers, me at Army — and then as coaches — he at Iona, me at Army, he at NC State, me at Duke. We weren’t close friends, but we respected one another. Then when he got out of coaching and went into broadcasting, we became really good friends. We had similar backgrounds, ethnic background, three daughters, and we had an appreciation for where we came from and we always respected one another. So, then our friendship really boomed right away. And then when he got cancer, then it went to another level. We became like brothers and that is why I have been one of the V Foundation team members from the start.

Whitt: What are your memories of the birth of The V Foundation 30 years ago and that special (program about Valvano’s speech in 1993) on ESPN a couple of weeks ago?

Coach K: The special that they did was amazing. No one could’ve foreseen where this would have gone, where this has gone and will continue to go. It’s been amazing. I always felt there was divine intervention, and I think Jim recognized it because of his attitude. How many people can look beyond their death? It’s crazy how good that is.

Whitt: You have to be a secure person to do that.

Coach K: Yeah. And that’s one of the things I’m amazed at, and it makes me know that The V Foundation has already done some amazing things. But it’s destined to do the best thing, and that is to beat cancer.

Whitt: In basketball terms, where is The V Foundation in its fight against cancer?

Coach K: At halftime, We’re right at halftime, 25 years (of The V Foundation Wine Celebration). We’ve made winning plays. Cancer is somewhat afraid of us. But cancer wants us to be content because we’ve made progress. There have been cures — the research grants that have been given have morphed into cures — but we can’t be content. We have to start the second half and say “When we started, we hoped we would win, at halftime we know we can win. Now, what will we do to win?”

Whitt: You’ve got to finish.

Coach K: Yeah. Will we stay hungry? Cancer wants us to be content and happy. We have to be angry, to go after cancer, and to recognize that the researchers who are here. They know the winning plays, but they also know who the young researchers are, and so we need to storm the court and flood it with researchers. One thing about fighting cancer, they don’t limit us to five players. We want to get hundreds, thousands of players out on the court and make sure there’s no room for cancer to be on the court.

Whitt: Is there any update on Coach (Dick) Vitale’s health?

Coach K: I think overall it will turn out OK.

Whitt: He’s a tough guy.

Coach K: Well, he has to be a smart guy, though. And going forward, let’s take care of this and Dick has really been incredible. We don’t want to lose his voice.

Whitt: How are you enjoying your “retirement,” Coach?

Coach K: I’ve retired (only) from coaching and recruiting. I work for Duke. I’m in my same office. I’m an ambassador. I have a lifetime contract. I speak all over the country for the Washington Speakers Group. I still have my XM (Radio) show on Sirius (Beyond Basketball). I am a professor at our Fuqua Graduate School of Business. I am an advisor now for the NBA, and I have 10 grandchildren who live within 10 minutes of me. Other than that, we’re not busy. I love it, because I’m doing only things that I love to do. And look, I almost coached for 50 years — West Point, Duke, U.S. (National Team) for 11 years. I mean how lucky can you get? And it’s a lot of games.

Whitt: How is your dog, Coach, doing?

Coach K: Coach is magnificent. He is a year and a half old. He’s 85 pounds.

Whitt: Is he a Lab?

Coach K: A silver lab. We got him at eight weeks, eight pounds, and he’s a treasure. He’s athletic. I love him.

Whitt: Is he a power forward or a center?

Coach K: No. He’s like a wing. He’s an athlete. We would throw lobs to him. I love him.

Whitt: How did it feel to be back in Cameron (Indoor Stadium at Duke) with Mrs. Krzyzewski to watch the Blue Devils and (head) Coach (Jon) Scheyer play Notre Dame and Coach (Mike) Brey this past Valentine’s Day?

Coach K: Coach Scheyer asked us to come to the game. What I tried to do there in the first year, because we had a great succession plan, is to let Jon develop his persona and not to be a distraction. Behind the scenes, I feel like we helped him a lot. But he needed to become the head coach, and he did a really good job. Now, in the future, we might go to more games. But I think, especially for the first year, it was important to do that. And by the way, about Michael (Savarino, the Krzyzewskis’ grandson), who played for me and graduated (from Duke), a lot of people said he transferred. He didn’t transfer. He graduated in three years. He went to graduate school at (New York University). He was one of the captains of the team, so we went to a lot of Division III games (last season).

Whitt: What is he going to get his master’s degree in?

Coach K: In Sports Marketing; NYU is a great school and has a program for that.

Whitt: What were your emotions when Coach Scheyer invited you to speak to this year’s team recently?

Coach K: Well, he asked me to watch the team. It was the first time all of them were together (on the court) so I gave him my observations and then with the team. Every once in a while, if he wants me to do that, I’ll do it — not to say what you are doing offensively or defensively, but to remind them of some of the things that we had to remind our Duke teams of in the past. The key words were "Don’t assume.”

