County Football Insider: Bowers, Georgia win 9th straight

Freshman Brock Bowers of Napa started at tight end and caught two passes for 39 yards for the University of Georgia as the Bulldogs rolled to their ninth straight win, beating Missouri, 43-6, on Nov. 6 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, had a long reception of 23 yards and also had 25 yards after the catch.

He leads Georgia (9-0 overall, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) in receiving with 28 catches for 493 yards. He has caught six touchdown passes and has one TD rushing.

Bowers has started all nine games for Georgia, which is No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

“He has made plays all over the field, from blocking to catching passes. He’s doing a great job,” junior tight end John FitzPatrick said in a press conference covered at georgiadogs.com on Nov. 8. “We’re really fortunate to have him. He made plays in the spring and in the summer in seven-on-seven he made plays and he continues to do so. He is one of my best buddies. He is a good dude all around — nice, works hard, does well in school.”

Bowers has twice been selected as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

He was recently named as one of the eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award. The John Mackey Award is presented to the nation’s best collegiate tight end, according to www.johnmackeyaward.com.

Georgia plays at Tennessee on Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m. CBS will carry the game.

Georgia has clinched the SEC East Division championship.

TD pass for Willard

Aidan Willard, a junior quarterback at Black Hills State University, completed 4 of 5 passes for 47 yards with a touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ 52-9 loss to Colorado Mesa on Nov. 6 in Grand Junction, Colo.

Willard, a 2017 Justin-Siena graduate who is from Napa, had a long completion of 31 yards and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:38 to go in the fourth quarter.

Black Hills State (Spearfish, South Dakota) is an NCAA Division II school and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Willard also had six yards rushing in the game.

He is a transfer from Oregon State.

He was a four-year starter at Justin-Siena, passing for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdowns and rushing for over 1,900 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns.

Two stops for Tremblay

Caleb Tremblay of Napa had two assisted tackles and a quarterback hurry for the University of Tennessee in the Vols’ 45-42 win over Kentucky in a Southeastern Conference game on Nov. 6 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Tremblay is a redshirt senior defensive lineman and a graduate transfer from USC.

He is a 2014 Vintage High graduate.

Tremblay played for the Crushers and American River College-Sacramento.

North Coast Section Rankings

The MaxPreps CIF North Coast Section Rankings, as announced on Nov. 9 at maxpreps.com, are led by No. 1 De La Salle-Concord (8-2).

The rest of the top-10 are No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord (7-3), No. 3 Pittsburg (7-1), No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (7-3), No. 5 California-San Ramon (7-3), No. 6 Monte Vista-Danville (7-2), No. 7 Windsor (8-1), No. 8 Marin Catholic-Kentfield (9-1), No. 9 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-1), No. 10 Foothill-Pleasanton (8-2).

The next 10 are No. 11 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa (6-3), No. 12 El Cerrito (7-2), No. 13 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek (7-3), No. 14 Amador Valley-Pleasanton (4-6), No. 15 Antioch (6-4), No. 16 Dublin (6-4), No. 17 Benicia (7-3), No. 18 Liberty-Brentwood (5-5), No. 19 Del Norte-Crescent City (8-1), No. 20 San Marin-Novato (9-1).

The next 5 are No. 21 San Leandro (6-3), No. 22 Campolindo-Moraga (7-3), No. 23 St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (8-1), No. 24 Heritage-Brentwood (5-5), No. 25 Casa Grande-Petaluma (7-3).

NCS teams in NorCal Rankings

Four North Coast Section teams are in the SportStars Magazine Week 12-Top 20 NorCal Football Rankings, announced at sportstarsmag.com on Nov. 8.

De La Salle-Concord (8-2) is No. 2, Pittsburg (7-1) is No. 5, Clayton Valley-Concord (7-3) is No. 16, and Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (9-1) is No. 17.

NorCal teams in JC rankings

Eleven Northern California teams are in this week’s JC Athletic Bureau Coaches’ Poll, announced in a report by the California Community College Athletic Association at cccaasports.org on Nov. 9.

College of San Mateo (9-0) leads the poll at No. 1.

City College of San Francisco (9-0) is No. 3 and Modesto (6-3) is No. 9.

Also in the poll are No. 11 Butte-Oroville (5-4), No. 12 American River-Sacramento (5-4), No. 14 Sierra-Rocklin (5-3), No. 19 Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill (5-4), No. 20 Feather River-Quincy (8-0), No. 23 Laney-Oakland (4-5), No. 24 Contra Costa-San Pablo (9-1), No. 25 Shasta-Redding (4-4).