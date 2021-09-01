County Football Insider: Calistoga alumnus Vermeil a Hall of Fame finalist

Dick Vermeil, a Calistoga native and the NFL Coach of the Year in 1979 and 1999, was selected Tuesday as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, it was announced by the Hall of Fame in a report at profootballhof.com.
Cliff Branch, a former wide receiver for the Raiders, was selected as the Senior Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
A panel of Hall of Fame selectors met virtually to make the selections, according to the report.
Vermeil spent 15 years as an NFL head coach, leading the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, and winning 120 games during the regular season.
He led the Eagles (1980) and Rams (1999) to appearances in the Super Bowl.
He led the Rams over Tennessee, 23-16, in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Vermeil compiled a head coaching record of 126-114.
He was UCLA’s head coach for two seasons, in 1974 and ’75.
He is a former Napa Valley College head coach and is in the NVC Athletic Hall of Fame and the California Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
He played football at Napa Valley College.
In the report, the Pro Football of Fame said:
“To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80 percent voting support by the entire 49-member Selection Committee when it meets early next year (on a date to be determined) in advance of Super Bowl LVI. The Selection Committee will consider 18 finalists.
“The Class of 2022 will be enshrined next summer during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.”
Canepa named to Cal-Hi Sports Preseason Team
Louie Canepa, an offensive lineman for Vintage High School, was named to the 2021 Preseason Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team by CalHiSports.com.
Canepa, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound senior, was named first-team offense, it was announced at calhisports.com on Aug. 19.
In the report, Cal-Hi Sports said: “All-state OL Louie Canepa is one of several top players from Vintage squad that went 6-0 last spring. This should be the best Crushers’ team since they’ve been in the CIF North Coast Section.”
Canepa, Horton recognized
Louie Canepa, an offensive tackle for Vintage High, and Christoph Horton, a defensive back for Napa High, were recognized by The San Francisco Chronicle in its Fab 50 Football Players list, announced at sfchronicle.com on Aug. 19.
Canepa, a senior, is No. 13 in The Chronicle’s 2021 Football Fab 50.
Horton, a senior, is listed among the best of rest.
“The list was based on high school production, college recruiting interest and coach’s input,” The Chronicle said.
Georgia coach praises Bowers
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about freshman tight end Brock Bowers after the University of Georgia’s second scrimmage of fall practices on Aug. 21 in Athens, Ga.
In a report that appeared on georgiadogs.com, Smart said:
“Brock has been a good player since he got here. You know he was probably limited some in the spring. He accelerated his learning. He’s competitive. He works his tail off every day. He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player. We’ve got to find a way to use his skill set. He has no expectations from me. My expectations for him are to go out and lay it on the line and compete every day. He does that, so I think Brock is going to be a really good football player. We’re certainly happy to have him as part of our family, and we’re excited to see what he can do.”
Bowers is a 2021 Napa High graduate who enrolled at Georgia this past January. He caught three passes in the G-Day intrasquad game this past spring.
He was ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com.
He was ranked as a four-star prospect by PrepStar Magazine, rivals.com and ESPN.com.
He was selected as the Napa Valley Register All-Napa County Player of the Year and the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.
He was also named MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.
Vintage High in the rankings
* Vintage High is No. 15 in The San Francisco Chronicle’s preseason football top 25, which was announced at sfchronicle.com on Aug. 16.
The top-10 consists of No. 1 De La Salle-Concord, No. 2 Serra-San Mateo, No. 3 Pittsburg, No. 4 McClymonds-Oakland, No. 5 St. Francis-Mountain View, No. 6 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 7 Valley Christian-San Jose, No. 8 Menlo-Atherton, No. 9 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 10 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord.
* Vintage is No. 6 in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Football Rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Aug. 22.
Also in the top-10 is No. 1 De La Salle-Concord, No. 2 Pittsburg, No. 3 Marin Catholic-Kentfield, No. 4 Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, No. 5 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 7 Windsor, No. 8 Benicia, No. 9 California-San Ramon, No. 10 Liberty-Brentwood.
The rest of the top-25 has No. 11 Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, No. 12 Monte Vista-Danville, No. 13 El Cerrito, No. 14 Las Lomas-Walnut Creek, No. 15 San Leandro, No. 16 Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, No. 17 James Logan-Union City, No. 18 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, No. 19 Campolindo-Moraga, No. 20 Acalanes-Lafayette, No. 21 Northgate-Walnut Creek, No. 22 Del Norte-Crescent City, No. 23 Hayward, No. 24 San Marin-Novato, No. 25 Eureka.
* Vintage is listed among teams on the bubble in the Preseason State Top 50, as announced by Cal-Hi Sports at calhisports.com on Aug. 15.
* Vintage is No. 27 in the preseason MaxPreps Northern California high school football rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on Aug. 18.
The rankings include No. 1 De La Salle-Concord, No. 2 Folsom, No. 3 Serra-San Mateo, No. 4 Pittsburg, No. 5 Monterey Trail-Elk Grove, No. 8 St. Mary’s-Stockton, No. 10 Rocklin.
* Vintage is listed at No. 23 and as among “next five knocking” in the SportStars Magazine Top 20, Week 1 NorCal Football Rankings, announced at sportstarsmag.com on Aug. 23.
The top 10 consist of No. 1 De La Salle-Concord, No. 2 Folsom, No. 3 Pittsburg, No. 4 Serra-San Mateo, No. 5 Rocklin, No. 6 St. Mary’s-Stockton, No. 7 McClymonds-Oakland, No. 8 Valley Christian-San Jose, No. 9 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 10 Clayton Valley-Concord.
Napa Valley players named Preseason All-NCS Redwood Empire
The Preseason All-North Coast Section Redwood Empire team, announced by Cal-Hi Sports in a report at calhisports.com on Aug. 31, includes several players from Napa Valley schools.
In the report, Cal-Hi Sports said:
“This 12th and final one of these preseason all-area or all-section football teams covers the beautiful Redwood Empire portion of the CIF North Coast Section from Marin County all the way to the Oregon border.”
Named to the first-team offense:
* Offensive line: Preston Gullum, Vintage
* Offensive line: Louie Canepa, Vintage
* Tight end: Christoph Horton, Napa
* Kicker: Aaron Ballines, Vintage
Named to the first-team defense:
* Defensive line: Joseph Reyes, Vintage
Named first-team multi-purpose:
* Wide receiver/defensive back: Caden Parlett, Justin-Siena
* Running back/linebacker: Ivan Robledo, St. Helena
* Running back/linebacker: Dylan Smith, Vintage
Named to the second-team (combination offense, defense, multi-purpose):
* Defensive line/tight end: James Aken, American Canyon
* Linebacker: Diego Davis, Vintage
* Offensive line/defensive line: Henry Dixon, St. Helena
* Defensive back: Miles Miller, Justin-Siena
* Fullback: Mosaati Schaumkel, Vintage