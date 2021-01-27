County Football Insider: Giammona gets All-Time All-State honors

CalHiSports.com named Louie Giammona, a 1972 Calistoga High School graduate who ran for over 1,000 yards in three straight seasons while also starring as a linebacker for the Wildcats, to its “All-Time All-State Small Schools Teams.”
Giammona, honored as Calistoga’s Outstanding Athlete for the 1971-72 school year, is on the Expanded All-Time All-State Small Schools Second Team” offense as a running back, CalHiSports.com announced in a report on its website on Jan. 18.
Giammona attended Calistoga from 1968-1972 and was a three-time All-North Central League II selection for the Wildcats. He received the school’s “Blanket Award” as the Wildcats’ top athlete. He was also named the outstanding offensive football player and the most inspirational football player.
In his final game for Calistoga, Giammona ran for 166 yards on 31 carries and scored three touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to a 23-7 nonleague win over Willits in 1971.
In a story following the game, which appeared in the Napa Register on Nov. 20, 1971, Wildcats head coach Frank Stagnaro said: “I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the greatest running back we’ve ever had at this school, and we expect that he’s going to go on and do great things in his college career.”
Giammona did just that.
He was inducted into the Utah State University Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 in Logan, Utah. He was a running back and kick returner who earned All-America honors for the Aggies and “is widely regarded as one of the best all-around offensive talents in Utah State history,” according to his Hall of Fame bio announced by Utah State. He was also a kick returner for the Aggies.
His bio reads: “Known for his quickness, acceleration (4.5 in 40) and ability to block and catch, Louie Giammona is widely regarded as one of the best all-around offensive talents in Utah State history.”
Giammona was selected by the New York Jets in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft. After playing two seasons with the Jets, he was then traded to Philadelphia, led by Dick Vermeil, the Eagles’ head coach and Giammona’s uncle, who is also from Calistoga. Giammona was with the Eagles from 1978-1982.
He was chosen to the Utah State All-Century team in 1993.
“I had a pretty good career, obviously, then I had my dream come true to play in the NFL,” Giammona said in a Sept. 7, 2010 story in The Herald Journal of Logan, Utah. “Then I went to the Super Bowl. Even though we lost to the Raiders in 1980, it was a lot of fun.”
The “All-Time All-State Small Schools Teams” features the first-team offense, first-team defense and first-team multi-purpose.
“Inspired by the phenomenal success this season of Firebaugh’s Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, we’ve come up with an all-time all-state small schools football team,” CalHiSports.com said in its report. “It’s been done based on what’s happened by players after high school and it’s filled with many more stories of those who were under-recruited and mostly unknown in high school.”
Allen was named first-team multi-purpose as a quarterback/running back for Firebaugh.
“Where to start with Josh? Did anybody know about him at Firebaugh during his high school years from 2012 to 2014? Yes, he was mentioned several times in our newsletters for football and baseball and appears in the state record book in baseball as part of a 42-0 win by Firebaugh in 2012 over Avenal. He went 5-for-6 in that game with five RBI and had a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. The current Bills’ quarterback wasn’t recruited in high school, but got bigger, stronger and better at Reedley JC before going to Wyoming and continuing to develop into that elite player he’s become,” CalHiSports.com reported.
Calistoga won two North Central League II titles and overall was 23-4, including an 11-1 record in league games, during Giammona’s three years. In its coverage of Calistoga, the Napa Register reported those three years as the “Giammona Era.”
As a sophomore in 1969, he was named All-NCL II at both halfback and linebacker, as Calistoga went 7-2.
In a report in the Register on Nov. 20, 1969, Stagnaro said: “I think we can safely say he’s going to be one heck of a performer. After all, he is only a sophomore.”
As a junior in 1970, Giammona was again selected All-NCL II on both offense, as a halfback, and defense, as a linebacker, as Calistoga, No. 1 in the Redwood Empire for small schools, was 8-1 and tied for the league title with a 4-0 record.
Giammona led the Redwood Empire for small schools with over 1,200 yards rushing, averaging 9 yards per carry to rank first in that department. He was named All-Redwood Empire second-team at linebacker and honorable mention as a running back. Players from North Bay League I, North Bay League II, North Central League I and NCL II were named to the team.
In his “Frankly Speaking” column on Nov. 21, 1970, Register Sports Editor Frank Gordon wrote that Giammona is an “irreplaceable halfback … who can do everything and do it well.”
As a senior in 1971, Giammona ran for 1,305 yards, averaging over 6 yards per carry, as Calistoga went 8-1 and won the league title. He was a unanimous pick as an All-NCL II player at running back and linebacker.
Giammona was a four-sport athlete, as he also played basketball and baseball and was on the track and field team.
In a column that appeared in the May 27, 1972 Napa Register, Gordon wrote: “Seldom has any school, large or small, known such athletic success as has Calistoga during the past three years.”
In his column, Gordon wrote about the “Giammona Era” at Calistoga High – “the greatest era in the history of the school when it came to the winning of athletic championships … “
Giammona was honored with the Wildcats’ Gold Block Award as a junior.
He played at Utah State from 1973-75.
He earned second-team United Press International All-America honors after leading the nation in rushing with 1,534 yards and in carries with 32.9 per game in 1974 as a junior. He led the nation with 1,984 all-purpose yards
Giammona received honorable mention All-America honors from UPI after leading the nation in all-purpose yards with 2,045 as a senior. He was fifth with 1,454 yards rushing.
Giammona ranked 11th-best in NCAA history at the time with 3,499 career rushing yards. His 5,201 career all-purpose yards ranked fourth-best in NCAA history at the time.
He was elected team captain with the Eagles from 1980-82.
‘All-Time All-State Small Schools Teams’
The first-team offense includes:
* Place kicker – Jim Turner (John Swett-Crockett).
The first-team defense includes:
* Defensive Line – Floyd Peters (John Swett-Crockett).
* Linebacker – Lorenzo Alexander (St. Mary’s-Berkeley).
* Defensive Back – Marcus Peters (McClymonds-Oakland).
First-team multi-purpose includes:
* Quarterback/athlete – Tony Eason (Delta-Clarksburg).
The expanded all-time all-state small schools second team offense includes:
* Offensive line – Len Gotshalk (Clear Lake-Lakeport).
* Running back – Jahvid Best (Salesian-Richmond).
The expanded all-time all-state small schools second team defense includes:
* Defensive line – Dave Ball (Dixon).
* Linebacker – Fulton Kuykendall (St. Patrick/St. Vincent-Vallejo).
* Linebacker – Tim Lucas (Rio Vista).
* Defensive back – Henry Stuckey (Oakland College Prep).
The expanded all-time all-state small schools second team multi-purpose includes:
* Defensive back/athlete – Vince Albritton (McClymonds-Oakland).
* Defensive back/athlete – Bo Eason (Delta-Clarksburg).
* Running back/wide receiver – Dante Magnani (St. Mary’s-Berkeley).
‘All-Time All-State Medium Football Teams’
The “All-Time All-State Medium Football Teams,” announced by CalHiSports.com on Jan. 23, includes players from CIF North Coast Section and Sac-Joaquin Section schools.
The first-team offense includes:
* Offensive line – Tarik Glenn (Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland).
The first-team defense includes:
* Defensive line – D’Marco Farr (Kennedy-Richmond).
* Defensive Line – Manny Fernandez (San Lorenzo).
* Linebacker – Jack Del Rio (Hayward).
* Linebacker – Matt Hazeltine (Tamalpais-Mill Valley).
* Linebacker – Jerry Robinson (Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa).
The first-team multi-purpose includes:
* Wide receiver/athlete – Mel Gray (Montgomery-Santa Rosa).
* Quarterback/running back – Norm Van Brocklin (Acalanes-Lafayette).
The expanded all-time all-state medium schools second team offense includes:
* Tight end – Jerry Smith (San Lorenzo).
* Offensive line – Gordon King (Bella Vista-Fair Oaks).
* Offensive line – Trevor Matich (Rio Americano-Sacramento).
* Quarterback – Jared Goff (Marin Catholic-Kentfield).
* Running back – C.J. Anderson (Bethel-Vallejo).
The expanded all-time all-state medium schools second team defense includes:
* Defensive line – Eddie Vanderdoes (Placer-Auburn).
* Linebacker – Ray Maualuga (Eureka).
* Defensive back – Don Rogers (Norte Del Rio-Sacramento).
WATCH NOW: PANDEMIC FORCING CHANGES IN THE SPORTS WORLD