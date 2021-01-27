County Football Insider: Giammona gets All-Time All-State honors

In a report in the Register on Nov. 20, 1969, Stagnaro said: “I think we can safely say he’s going to be one heck of a performer. After all, he is only a sophomore.”

As a junior in 1970, Giammona was again selected All-NCL II on both offense, as a halfback, and defense, as a linebacker, as Calistoga, No. 1 in the Redwood Empire for small schools, was 8-1 and tied for the league title with a 4-0 record.

Giammona led the Redwood Empire for small schools with over 1,200 yards rushing, averaging 9 yards per carry to rank first in that department. He was named All-Redwood Empire second-team at linebacker and honorable mention as a running back. Players from North Bay League I, North Bay League II, North Central League I and NCL II were named to the team.

In his “Frankly Speaking” column on Nov. 21, 1970, Register Sports Editor Frank Gordon wrote that Giammona is an “irreplaceable halfback … who can do everything and do it well.”

As a senior in 1971, Giammona ran for 1,305 yards, averaging over 6 yards per carry, as Calistoga went 8-1 and won the league title. He was a unanimous pick as an All-NCL II player at running back and linebacker.

Giammona was a four-sport athlete, as he also played basketball and baseball and was on the track and field team.