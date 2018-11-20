The playoffs are next for UC Davis, which completed the regular season by beating Sacramento State on Saturday, 56-13, and tying for the Big Sky Conference title.
UC Davis (9-2 overall, 7-1 Big Sky) received the No. 6 seed for the NCAA FCS Playoffs. The Aggies will get a first-round bye and then host the winner of Saturday’s Lamar (7-4) and Northern Iowa (6-5) game in a second-round game on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
The quarterfinals are Dec. 7 or 8. The semifinals are Dec. 14 or 15.
The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2019 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Saturday’s UC Davis-Sacramento State Causeway Classic was moved to the University of Nevada’s Mackay Stadium in Reno “due to uncertainty regarding air quality in Davis,” according to UCD’s website, ucdavisaggies.com.
Jake Maier led UC Davis, completing 37 of 46 passes and throwing for 478 yards and four touchdowns.
The Aggies’ Keelan Doss caught 16 passes, a career-best, for 205 yards.
“It feels good to be an Aggie,” head coach Dan Hawkins said in a story at www.davisenterprise.com. “It’s a great institution and everyone has bought in, from the coaches to the players to the boosters to the chancellor and the athletic director. We had to move this game at the last minute and nobody blinked. Everyone jumped in to make it happen.”
UC Davis is ranked in two polls – No. 7 in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll and No. 7 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
Santa Rosa JC plays on Dec. 1
Santa Rosa Junior College (5-4 overall, 1-3 National-Bay 6 Conference) will play at American River College-Sacramento (6-4 overall, 4-1 National-NorCal Conference) in the Gridiron Classic Bowl Game on Dec. 1.
Shelton at Mississippi Valley State
Dominique Shelton had one solo tackle and broke up a pass for Mississippi Valley State University in a 42-14 loss to Alabama A&M on Saturday in Itta Bena, Miss.
Shelton, a Justin-Siena graduate, is a junior defensive back.
Hall of Fame honor for Woodson
The 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes Charles Woodson of the University of Michigan.
Woodson will be inducted into the College Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
At Michigan, Woodson was a three-year starter (1995-97). In his junior season of 1997, he became the first predominantly defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, helping the Wolverines to a 12-0 record and the Associated Press National Championship.
Woodson, a nine-time Pro Bowl defensive back and Super Bowl champion, retired from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2015 season as a safety. Woodson played in the NFL for 18 years.
Woodson has a business in Napa, Charles Woodson Wines.
Charles Woodson Wines has its vineyards in Calistoga, east of the Silverado Trail.
Woodson’s tasting room, Tasting Room 24, is located at 902 D Enterprise Way, Napa.