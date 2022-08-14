County Football Insider: Preseason love for Napa grad Bowers at Georgia

Napa’s Brock Bowers, who caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead national champion University of Georgia in receiving as a true freshman last year, was named to the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-America Team, presented by 777 Partners.

Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, is on the First Team Preseason Offense at tight end, it was announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation in a report at waltercamp.org on June 27.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation is an all-volunteer organization and “caretaker of the nation’s oldest college football All-America team,” according to waltercamp.org.

The Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-America Team is presented by 777 Partners, a private investment firm that is based in Miami.

According to waltercamp.org, “Walter Camp first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp — a former Yale University athlete and football coach — is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to 11 men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation (waltercamp.org, @WalterCampFF), a New Haven-based all-volunteer group, was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.

“The Foundation is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. The NCFAA was founded in 1997 as a coalition of the major collegiate football awards to protect, preserve and enhance the integrity, influence and prestige of the game’s predominant awards. The NCFAA encourages professionalism and the highest standards for the administration of its member awards and the selection of their candidates and recipients.”

Bowers caught a 15-yard touchdown pass to help Georgia defeat Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

Georgia (14-1) is No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Bowers was the recipient of numerous honors last year, including:

* Football Writers Association of America 2021 Freshman Player of the Year

* 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Year

* All-America First Team: USA Today, ESPN.com, The Athletic, CBS Sports

* All-America Second Team: The Associated Press, Phil Steele, PFF College Football

* True Freshman All-America: ESPN.com, The Athletic

* Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

* Coaches’ SEC Freshman of the Year

* AP SEC Newcomer of the Year

Bowers was named to the All-American Bowl and was also ranked as a composite four-star prospect by 247sports.com at Napa High. He was ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN.com, rivals.com and PrepStar Magazine.

He was selected as the Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team by the Napa Valley Register and was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League Most Valuable Player in 2019.

He was named MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team offense and MaxPreps Preseason California All-State First Team offense in 2020.

Bowers named preseason All-American by Phil Steele

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers of Napa has been named as a preseason All-American by Phil Steele, it was announced in a report by University of Georgia Wire at ugawire.usatoday.com on June 14.

Bowers is first-team offense.

University of Georgia Wire, at ugawire.usatoday.com, reported “Steele’s annual magazine, where he makes predictions for all sorts of scenarios and gives an outlook for every team, is one of the best, most accurate prints in the country every summer.”

NorCal teams in Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings

Six Northern California teams are listed in the JCGridiron Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings, announced in a report at JCGridiron.com and jcgridiron.rivals.com on July 4.

It’s the first set of national rankings for the upcoming season, JCGridiron.com reported.

“In what has become a tradition, the fourth of July ranks the official beginning of the race for the Dirty 30 National Title,” JCGridiron.com said.

City College of San Francisco leads the NorCal teams at No. 3.

Also listed are No. 14 College of San Mateo, No. 16 Butte-Oroville, No. 17 Modesto, No. 20 American River-Sacramento, No. 27 Laney-Oakland. Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill, Feather River-Quincy, Contra Costa-San Pablo and Sierra-Rocklin are listed as others on the bubble.

California teams in preseason Top 100 rankings

The MaxPreps Top 100 high school football rankings, announced at maxpreps.com on June 27, features 13 teams from California.

“The teams in the top 100 all have excellent pedigree, a tradition of success and big-time players fueling their expectations of jumping up into the MaxPreps Top 25 as the season progresses,” MaxPreps said in the report.

The California teams are led by No. 1 St. John Bosco-Bellflower and No. 2 Mater Dei-Santa Ana.

Others from California are No. 9 Corona Centennial-Corona, No. 30 Mission Viejo, No. 35 Long Beach, Poly-Long Beach, No. 38 De La Salle-Concord, No. 40 Los Alamitos, No. 48 Folsom, No. 57 Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita, No. 76 Serra-San Mateo, No. 82 Serra-Gardena, No. 87 Pittsburg and No. 94 Bishop Amat-La Puente.