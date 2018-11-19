The Coastal Mountain Conference, the athletic conference that is comprised of the North Central Leagues, named eight members of the Calistoga boys soccer team to the North Central League II all-league teams last week, including Abad Cuenca, who was named co-league MVP.
Cuenca, who led Calistoga with 27 goals and 56 points in 16 games this year, shared MVP honors with Tainn Schoeman of Credo.
Seniors Manuel Garcia and Mario Avina were each named to the first-team all-league. Garcia scored one goal and dished out four assists, while Avina scored 14 goals and had 11 assists, both stats that are tied for second most on the team.
Freshman Christian Caldera, junior Jesus Rojas-Mendoza and sophomore Willmer Ulloa each earned second-team all-league honors. Caldera scored 14 goals and recorded five assists in 16 games this season and Rojas-Mendoza added three goals and eight assists. Ulloa had two assists in 13 games
Freshman Isaac Garcia and sophomore Byron Avina rounded out the list with honorable mentions. Garcia had six goals and 11 assists while Avina had three goals and three assists.
The Wildcats won the North Central League II outright with an 11-1-2 record and finished the season 15-3-2 overall. Their season came to an end in the first round of the North Coast Section Div. 2 fall boys soccer championship in a 2-1 overtime loss to College Prep-Oakland.