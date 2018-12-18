The preseason for the Calistoga High boys and girls basketball teams wrapped up last weekend at the Stokes Tournament in Kelseyville, where the girls finished seventh and the boys dropped out after the first day due to conflicts with final exams.
“It’s tough telling the team last minute,” said Cesar Cruz, co-head coach of both teams. “And since then, most of the boys made grades. … You want to compete. But if you don’t have numbers, you don’t have numbers.”
The teams will play next when league play opens for the North Central League IV on Jan. 8. The girls will go in with a 5-5 record, and the boys at 4-9.
While the results from over the weekend weren’t what Cruz ideally had in mind, he still sees this year’s preseason stretch as a success, mainly because of what each team has overcome.
The boys team has so far logged more games than practices and yet has already doubled its win total from last year. The girls, despite not having a single senior, have played to a .500 record against mostly larger schools.
The teams will continue to practice and improve over the next three weeks to prepare for competitive league play.
“We’re ready to get back to work and to get them ready for league,” Cruz said. “I believe the boys and the girls teams have a good chance to compete in our league. Every game is going to be tough for us. … If we get better and our shooting improves, the sky is the limit for us.”
In the first round of the Stokes tournament last Thursday, the boys team fell 76-25 to Middletown before Cruz decided that it would be best if his team focused on the long term instead of the short. If his already small team encountered issues with grades and eligibility, the rest of their season could be in jeopardy.
“As a coach," he said, "I took the route of ‘stay home and study for exams.’ Is one or two games that important, or are we preparing for the whole season?”
His decision paid off, as the majority of the boys did well enough on their finals to remain eligible for the rest of the season.
As for the girls, they went dropped contests to Kelseyville (49-30) and Clear Lake (43-23) before beating Foresthill (50-27) in the seventh-place game on Saturday. Lizbeth Escobedo was named to the All-Tournament team.
“She played phenomenal,” Cruz said. “She did some really good things. She was all over the court.”
In their first-round game against Kelseyville, Cruz thought his girls gave the tournament hosts a bit of a surprise for what was slated to be a much more lopsided game.
“We made it tough for them,” he said. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted to but at the same time it was finals week. Coach Ray (Particelli) and I were saying that if we execute better, I’m not saying we’re going to beat them, but it would’ve been a closer game.
“When the other coach calls four timeouts in the first half, what does that say? He was going in looking for a 30-point victory, and I don’t blame him. That’s how much they beat us by last year.”
In their second game, the Wildcat girls once again struggled to score but still led 14-11 at halftime. But their offensive issues grew worse in the second half and they were outscored 32-9 over the last two quarters.
“That was a very winnable game,” Cruz said. “If we made our layups in the first half, we would’ve been up 20-2. … We missed a lot of two-footers that game. I think at one point we were up 14-2 in the first half. We outplayed them for the first three quarters. Then in the second half I think we scored one field goal.
“We just didn’t execute. If we execute, I think that’s a 15-, 20-point win for us.”
According to Cruz, the girls struggled with their execution of plays and schemes all weekend. He thought that the mental strain of finals took a noticeable toll on his girls team.
“All year long, we have executed on offense and defense. But on Thursday and Friday, we didn’t execute well at all,” he said. “We lacked focus, poise, but at the same time, these girls are doing finals all day and studying late, and as coaches we understand and get that. It’s a mental game. Your brain can only do so much, and then you’ve got to come play 32 minutes.”
Cruz said that he’s not going to schedule a tournament for finals week next year.
But even for their struggles, the Wildcats ended the weekend on a positive note against Foresthill. They jumped out to a 29-7 lead at halftime before coasting to a 20-point win.
“We’ll take a victory, if it’s ugly or not,” Cruz said. “Our pressure got to them; they couldn’t break our press. Both Foresthill and Clear Lake had a hard time breaking our press. But when you can’t convert a turnover into two points, it’s tough.”
With the conclusion of that final game, Cruz and his teams can finally take a breath after a nonstop first few weeks of the season. Since preseason began for both teams on Nov. 27, the boys have played 13 games and the girls 10 over the last 18 days. That’s left minimal practice time, especially for the boys team. These three weeks off will be the first substantial practice time they’ve had all season.
“On the boys side, we got better every day,” Cruz said. “We still lack being efficient on running our stuff, but that’s understandable. We’ve played more games than practices and the kids are coming off this break now that finals are over. Now we can focus on basketball. The good thing is I think these boys are feeling really confident. They know what they’re capable of.”
That’s a welcome change from the past few years, when Cruz just hoped he would be able to field a team after preseasons full of blowout losses had players quitting left and right. He’s had no such issues this year, and even sees a renewed confidence and desire to play in the boys.
“I tried to give them a couple days off this break and they’re all like, ‘Coach we’re ready to go,’” he said. “That’s a great thing. I’m really excited. Hopefully we get these three weeks in and get ready to go and go compete. The kids are ready. They want to play.”