San Diego is known to many as the mecca of the west coast horse industry, especially for hunters and stadium jumpers.
So, Calistoga's Diamond Mountain Stables departed in late July from the Napa Valley at 2 in the morning with 12 horse, their riders, grooms, tack and pets bound for Del Mar 13 hours away. They spent the next two weeks down south competing against some of the top horse and rider athletes from around the world.
And compete they did. Under the coaching of owners Macella O’Neill and Charles White, Diamond Mountain Stables' horses and riders consistently joined the top competitors in the traditional winners gallop.
Among those who deserve special recognition is Christine O'Hanlon, a longtime amateur rider at Diamond Mountain Stables. She rode her French horse, Slinky Mink, and Isabelle Knoland’s huge grey Anglo European horse Glide into winner’s circle.