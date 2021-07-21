Fitness: St. Helena gym co-owner Cia set for CrossFit Games

Matt Cia, co-owner of Core Community Fitness in St. Helena, is headed to the CrossFit Games to compete at the highest level of the sport in Madison, Wisconsin July 26-28.

Cia was in two worldwide online competitions — the first one being the Open Men 50-54 with more than 7,000 participants, where his placement earned him an invitation to the next competition, where 600 were invited — and placed in the top 20 to qualify for the CrossFit Games.

“We are very excited about his third trip there,” said Core Community Fitness co-owner Stephanie Grimes.

Grimes said Core Community Fitness is making shirts and planning an Aug. 21 fundraiser for St. Helena 6-year-old Emilio Moore, who has a tumor on his leg and has been undergoing intense treatments before he has surgery. Grimes said the funds raised will go directly to MIB Agents, whose mission is to “Make it Better” for children with a type of bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Grimes said Moore loves bees, so the fundraisers’ theme is “Bee Brave, Bee like Emilio.” At the August event, Grimes said, “we are planning on doing a team run and workout in honor of Emilio with a suggested donation to the family and/or MIB.”

The MIB Agents Virtual 5k/Half Marathon/Marathon started June 1 and runs through Aug. 31.