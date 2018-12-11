The Gene Duffy Sr. Holiday Classic came and went over the past weekend. The Calistoga boys team went 2-2, leaving the tournament with a season record of 4-5, the best nine-game start for the Wildcats in years.
Here’s how the tournament went for the Wildcats boys.
Day one: Calistoga 56, North Hills Christian 32; Summerfield Waldorf 50, Calistoga 34.
The Calistoga boys basketball team was one quarter away from winning the same amount of games in one day, as they won all of last season. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, a fourth quarter collapse against Summerfield Waldorf-Santa Rosa left Calistoga with a 1-1 tournament record after the first day of the Gene Duffy Sr. Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
“We are going to be an OK team, there is no question about it,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “We played the best half of basketball I have seen Calistoga play in at least a decade. I am happy with the first half and in the second half the frustration showed itself.”
Calistoga dominated their first game of the afternoon against North Hills Christian-Vallejo, with the Wildcats cruising to a 56-32 victory over the Eagles. Senior guard Cesar Ayala led the way for Calistoga, scoring a game-high 24 points while pulling down two rebounds.
A key to the contest was the rebounding ability of the smaller Wildcats. They pulled down 37 rebounds to North Hills Christians 24.
Calistoga led 8-7 late in the first quarter and ended the first frame on a 6-0 run. The Eagles were a one-man squad, with Jonathan Wallace scoring seven points in the first quarter. The junior guard finished with nine points as the North Hills Christian offense collapsed for the remainder of the game.
The Wildcats picked up the scoring pace in the second quarter and put on the clamps. Mendoza had two three-pointers in the quarter to help Calistoga outscore North Hills Christian 20-6. Jesus Mendoza finished with 11 points while pulling down 5 rebounds and nabbing four steals for the game.
“It was perfect to get in some practice for these games. We learned new plays and ran the offense more. We are starting to get it into our heads,” Mendoza said.
The Eagles climbed back within 14 points, but the Wildcats held the visitors to only three points in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory. Freshman point guard Christian Caldera continues to be effective at the varsity level. He ended the game with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
In Calistoga’s second game of the day, a matchup with Summerfield Waldorf, the Wildcats experienced both super highs and deep lows. Summerfield Waldorf used a 15-6 fourth quarter to pull away from Calistoga for a 50-34 win.
The Mustangs jumped out to a quick lead with some sharp three-point shooting from Hudson Yoxall, but the Wildcats pulled within six at the end of the first quarter.
Ayala struggled for the Wildcats, with the normal Calistoga hot-hand going cold in the second game of the day.
The Wildcats had one of their best quarters of the season in the second, as the hosts were glued to their opponents on the defensive end of the floor. Calistoga, after being down by 10 early on, tied the game at 23-23 with one minute remaining in the half. But the Mustangs made a shot at the buzzer to head into the break with a 25-23 lead.
Christopher Lockwood had 10 points in the first half for Summerfield Waldorf and the senior wouldn’t be stopped on Wednesday evening. The guard hit two key three-pointers in the second half and finished with a game-high 17 points. The west Santa Rosa-based squad started to pull away in the third quarter as they improved their lead to 35-29 heading into the fourth.
Everything went wrong for the Wildcats in the final frame, with Mustangs forward Dillon Behling gobbling up rebounds like a kid in a candy store. The senior went home with 11 points and nine rebounds in the game. Calistoga would only score five points in the final frame.
“Our team grew and our team in the first half showed that we are capable of pretty solid basketball,” Particelli said. “That was a pretty good team. They have size. ... They have shooters. ... They have speed. We aren’t going to out run them or out rebound them. All and all I am happy with the day.”
Caldera led the way in defeat for the Wildcats, with the multi-sport athlete scoring a team-high 11 points while grabbing 11 rebounds for a double-double. Even with the defeat Calistoga has a 3-2 record against Division 6 opponents and the season is looking up for the Wildcats.
“At 3-1 or 3-2 in Division 6, this is a better start than I could have dreamed of,” Particelli said. “So I am happy with that. There is no one so bad that we can be overconfidence about. The fact that we got three wins, we are playing great basketball.”
Day two: Morro Bay 67, Calistoga 41.
A tight contest at the half turned into a runaway win for the Pirates on Friday, the final day of round-robin play in the Gene Duffy Sr. Holiday Classic.
Calistoga led 12-11 after the first quarter and only trailed 28-21 at the half. But Morro Bay came out of the half with its offense firing on all cylinders and outscored the Wildcats (3-5) 21-7 over the first six minutes of the third quarter. That run ballooned their advantage to 49-28 and they headed to fourth quarter ahead 49-33.
The Pirates simply piled on against the short-handed and height-disadvantaged Wildcats, building their lead to as great as 24 in the fourth quarter as they coasted the remaining eight minutes to a 67-41 win.
“I’m happy with the progression of the boys, all things considered,” said Particelli. “There’s no shame in losing to the teams that we’ve lost to in this tournament. (Morro Bay) is solid. They’ve got size, they’ve got shooting, they’ve got speed, and I’m going to go out on a limb and say they’ve had more practice than us.”
Flores led the way for Calistoga with 16 points. Cesar Ayala followed with eight and Christian Caldera had six.
The Wildcats had no answer for the Pirates 6-foot-9 center Joey Ruddell who scored 14 points and had around the same number of blocks. Rounding out the Pirates scoring was Tyson Offill with 16 and Daniel Hyun, who scored a game-high 23 points and hit five 3-pointers along the way.
Day three: Calistoga 60, Roseland Collegiate Prep 48.
The Calistoga is starting to put everything together.
The Wildcats pulled off a fifth-place finish in the Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament with a 60-48 victory over Roseland Collegiate Prep on Saturday evening.
Calistoga was led in the three-day tournament by freshman Christian Caldera and senior Jasiel Flores.
“I don’t even look at him as a freshman anymore,” Particelli said of Caldera. “He is just a very talented young man. Obviously, Christian is a huge asset to the team and he really is trying to play the basketball that I want.”
Calistoga received a taste of its future league schedule in the victory, as it will square off with the Grizzlies twice more this season in the North Central IV League.
Roseland Collegiate Prep went through Alex Rizo the whole contest. The senior had 14 of the visitors’ 20 first-half points and finished with a team-high 24.
The Wildcats continue to improve in all aspects of their game. They outrebounded their larger opponents, 41-28, with Ayala embracing his role down low. The senior wing has been harped on by the coaching staff to give more effort on the defensive side of the ball. Ayala had a game-high 14 rebounds while scoring 10 points for a double-double.
“Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for us and that is without practice time,” Particelli said. “The fact that we have been able to identify a problem and fix it without practice, that bodes well. It is nice to see us make adjustments on the fly, even without a good base of knowledge.”
Caldera remains one of the top freshmen in the North Bay, as the youngster has taken full control of the reins of the Wildcats’ offense. The point guard ended with a game-high 25 points while grabbing four rebounds, passing out four assists, and nabbing four steals.
“I think Christian should have won All-Tournament if I am honest,” Flores said. “He is probably one of the best players to come through our school in a while. That kid could easily go somewhere. He is great. It doesn’t matter that he is a freshman. He plays like a senior and he has enough experience to help carry us.”
The Grizzlies kept the contest close after the first quarter, with the hosts holding an 8-5 advantage. Rizo, after scoring all five of their points in the first, went cold and the Wildcats took advantage. Calistoga started the second quarter on an 11-0 run and was never challenged after that. Flores was key in keeping the Wildcats on track in the second half, with Caldera briefly leaving in the third quarter because of an injury. The Grizzlies managed to close the gap to four points, but Calistoga quickly bounced back with a double-digit lead.
“Jasiel Flores had a great tournament for us,” Particelli said.
The Wildcats in the second half went with a game plan of stopping Rizo, who had found open looks early in the game. Flores and Caldera were hip-to-hip with the senior for the rest of the contest.
“You get sick of one kid beating you and we had a technique that we call a ‘pinch one’ in which we are in man-to-man, but we deem that guy enough of a threat that we don’t even want him to touch the ball,” Particelli said. “So it’s not about defending him once he has the ball; he can’t score the ball if he never gets it. So we went pinch one in the fourth quarter and held him to zero points. It’s a great learning experience for us because we are going to have to do that from time to time. Between the both of them, they did a solid job.”
In just his first year of organized basketball, Flores has become a mainstay this season for the Wildcats and was even named a captain. He scored 18 points, 11 in the second half, nabbed five rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team.
“I try to be a leader, but I am still growing as a player and I don’t know everything,” Flores said. “I just need to fit whatever roles come to me.”
Calistoga (4-5) is heading in the right direction with the Christmas break quickly approaching.
“I am happy we got the wins as a team, but we still need to improve a couple things,” Flores said. “Our execution and discipline as a team is getting better, but isn’t where we want it yet. I am glad we got a couple of these wins, because we let a couple wins slip away at the St. Helena tournament that we should have won. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”
The Wildcats will travel to Kelseyville next Thursday to take on Middletown in the first round of the Stokes Tournament.