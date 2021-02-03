High School Athletics: Wildcats' league hopes to save spring sports

Despite the state lifting shelter-in-place orders on Monday, Jan. 25, Calistoga High’s and St. Helena High’s Coastal Mountain Conference voted to cancel all 2020-21 fall and winter sports except cross country because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
The vote by the conference’s board of managers — athletic directors and principals — during a videoconference was 17-3 with two abstentions and two schools not voting, the Lake County Record-Bee reported.
St. Helena Athletic Director Tom Hoppe, who is on the CMC board, and the rest of the North Coast Section board of managers met by video conference with NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank on Friday and voted to have all sports start this past Monday, Feb. 1, and end by Saturday, June 12. But a sport has to fall under the colored tier of the moment to be able to have full-team practices and games. The NCS is currently in the most-restrictive purple tier, meaning widespread infections, and allows only cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field.
Once a league’s schools are all in the less-restrictive red tier, baseball, girls lacrosse and softball can take place. Even less restrictive is the orange tier, where badminton, football, boys lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and water polo can have full-team practices and games. Finally, if a league falls under the yellow tier, the remaining sports of basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling can take place.
But in the CMC, only cross country, baseball, softball and the coed sports of golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field can be contested this school year. Spring sports started statewide last year before being shut down in mid-March.
“The spring kids missed their entire seasons last year, so we want to balance it and at least try to have a spring season this year,” Hoppe said Friday. “We’re trying to start (games and meets) in the middle of March. That’s our goal. We’ll try to start practice March 1 if we can go 10 weeks. We have schools in our league that graduate in the middle of May, so we don’t go past their graduations.”
It was tough for Joe Simmons and Bud Pochini, who were looking forward to their first seasons as head coaches of Calistoga High football and volleyball, respectively.
Simmons, a 2009 Novato High graduate who played football for the Hornets’ 2007 state runner-up and 2008 section runner-up, wasn’t hired until shortly after predecessor Jim Klaczak stepped down in early October. Simmons wants to stay on as head coach despite working full-time as a firefighter and emergency medical technician.
“I don’t have any plans to leave and as far as I know, they want me to stay,” he said. “I was definitely excited when I got the job, that’s for sure. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I stopped playing football, to go back and coach.”
Simmons said that 17 players — mostly underclassmen — participated in conditioning in the fall.
“I hope they didn’t get too discouraged,” he said. “It’s been kinda hard to stay on top of it because I got put out on a strike team for COVID when there was a surge in cases. I got sent out to Petaluma Valley Hospital and was gone for 14 days and I had the athletic directors cover (conditioning sessions) for me until I got back. I worked there at least 12 hours some days.
“Being an EMT, I can take vitals and blood sugars, and they were kinda short-staffed. So we could do that why they were getting the medicine ready or dealing with other patients at the same time. I worked with COVID patients for about 10 of the 14 days. I got tested (with negative results) before and after I was there and I also got my first dose of the vaccine before I went and right as it ended I got my second dose. Hopefully I won’t get COVID, but you never know.”
Pochini, who assisted former volleyball head coach T’Anne Butcher and current softball head coach Melissa Davis, doesn’t want to be the volleyball head coach. He hopes Calistoga co-athletic directors Eric Heitz and Louise Owens find a head coach before the fall volleyball season, and he’ll assist that head coach if his services are needed.
“I have multiple businesses and I have a Christmas tree farm and so I just squeeze whatever time out of the sponge and get some exercise at the same time,” he said. “It’s nice having the Christmas tree farm because I had 11 of the girls on my volleyball team come and work for me, so honestly it’s a great way to vet how these girls are going to be on the court. The hard workers work hard all the time, and the people that try to get away with the least are probably going to practice that way.”
Pochini said he filled in as head coach this year because nobody else would do it.
“I don’t have the time to do all the planning and all that stuff. I’m strictly there for games and practices. Maybe that’s why I can do it, because I never take the whole thing on. I’m the interim head coach until they find one,” he said. “There were people who were possibly going to take the position, but once they found out there weren’t going to be games in the fall they didn’t want to do it. But if they’re going to play, they need to find a head coach.”
Pochini’s two youngest daughters graduated from Calistoga two and six years ago.
“I don’t coach for the stipend, that’s for sure. I coach because my last three kids were girls and I coached them from kindergarten through their senior years. They were three or four years apart, so I coached for 12 years,” he said. “Now I coach because the girls appreciate it. As soon as they stop appreciating it, I’ll probably stop doing it.”
He said that although only maybe two volleyball players are graduating this year, the returners could be rusty after 20 months of not playing matches.
“It was really disheartening and I just really hope the (returning) girls don’t lose their want to play after not doing it for a year,” said Pochini, who also coaches the junior high volleyball program. “This year we had a bunch of freshmen come out for the team and I think it is going to be another good group of athletes like the group that graduated last year. They’re going to start practicing for other sports now.”
Pochini wasn’t surprised volleyball was canceled after the holiday surges in COVID-19 cases.
“During the summer, it seemed like the pandemic was slowing down. But then through all the holidays and stuff, everyone was meeting together when they should have been quarantining, and I knew this volleyball was never going to make it,” he said.
His enthusiasm has shifted completely to softball.
“We just got off a Zoom meeting for softball and Melissa Davis and I, who have been coaching it for a few years together, are already thinking about trying to get the girls out there to do a little cohort conditioning. Hopefully some of those new girls will play softball, too.
Heitz said schedules will be created over the next couple of weeks.
“The difficulty is that not every school knows if what sports they will be able to play until they have kids back on campus,” he said. “There’s another athletic directors meeting on Feb. 16 and between now and then, the ADs will talk to the coaches and families and see what sports they might be doing. Then we’ll start putting together some league schedules.
“Most of that won’t happen until April or so. In the meantime, we’re allowed to play pickup games or preseason games with anybody we want to, but they also want a conference schedule. It might not be North Central League I, II and III like we normally have, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. But at least something will happen, so we’re headed in the right direction, we hope.”
The plan for the first half of the runners’ season is to have cross country meets, with track and field meets in the second half.
“We’re going to try to get them out in the wilderness and vineyards or wherever we can to make a cross country course and still keep it safe. Six or seven schools are definitely interested in having meets in a few weeks or the beginning of March. We’ve had six or seven kids who have been conditioning out here a couple times a week for the last couple of months, so we’re anxious to get those kids in some type of competition.”
Heitz doesn’t think the football and volleyball conditioning sessions were a waste of time.
“At least it got all the kids off the couch,” he said. “Hopefully they can translate some of that conditioning into being on the track team or baseball or softball later on, if we’re able to get to the red zone.”
If it’s any consolation, Heitz said Calistoga didn’t have a lot of senior athletes this school year.
“We’re loaded this year with juniors and I’m very hopeful that we get to play everything next year because this is kind of our cream-of-the-crop year,” he said. “Next year’s seniors are going to be the best we’ve ever had, probably — mostly for the boys. We have a lot of strong, powerful, athletic boys that are juniors this year that missed out on soccer and football. That’s exciting, but they missed out on this junior year.
“We’ll see what happens with baseball, but I’m hoping a lot of those kids choose to do track right now to get something going, especially those guys who are so strong at soccer. They can definitely run sprints, relays or the jumps. But they might hold out and see what happens with baseball, because they can condition for baseball if they choose to now.”
Heitz said he, Owens and cross country head coach Casey Cumby Jones will need to create a course because the parks where they usually practice and compete are closed.
“We’ll see how things work for cross country with transportation and whether we can get teams together at an off-site place,” Heitz said. “It’s good to feel it out with that sport since the teams are a little smaller and easier to manage. Pacific Union College is interested in joining in with us and some of the other school to do some cross country also.
“We’ll talk with Coach Jones and try to find a winery or maybe the fairgrounds will let us use the golf course areas. We can make a course somewhere. If nothing else, virtual meets have been proposed. If Upper Lake can’t travel or we can’t go to them, we’ll figure out a 3-mile distance with 1,000 feet of elevation gain and push our stopwatches and everybody just runs. It’s not running next to each other, but it’s something to do and it’s kind of a competition.”