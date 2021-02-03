High School Athletics: Wildcats' league hopes to save spring sports

Simmons said that 17 players — mostly underclassmen — participated in conditioning in the fall.

“I hope they didn’t get too discouraged,” he said. “It’s been kinda hard to stay on top of it because I got put out on a strike team for COVID when there was a surge in cases. I got sent out to Petaluma Valley Hospital and was gone for 14 days and I had the athletic directors cover (conditioning sessions) for me until I got back. I worked there at least 12 hours some days.

“Being an EMT, I can take vitals and blood sugars, and they were kinda short-staffed. So we could do that why they were getting the medicine ready or dealing with other patients at the same time. I worked with COVID patients for about 10 of the 14 days. I got tested (with negative results) before and after I was there and I also got my first dose of the vaccine before I went and right as it ended I got my second dose. Hopefully I won’t get COVID, but you never know.”

Pochini, who assisted former volleyball head coach T’Anne Butcher and current softball head coach Melissa Davis, doesn’t want to be the volleyball head coach. He hopes Calistoga co-athletic directors Eric Heitz and Louise Owens find a head coach before the fall volleyball season, and he’ll assist that head coach if his services are needed.