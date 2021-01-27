High School Sports: Coastal Mountain Conference cancels fall and winter sports except cross country

Despite the state lifting shelter-in-place orders Monday, St. Helena High and Calistoga High’s Coastal Mountain Conference voted to cancel all 2020-21 fall and winter sports except cross country because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake County Record-Bee reported.
Monday’s vote by athletic directors and principals during a videoconference was 17-3 with two abstentions and two schools not voting, the record-bee.com reported.
Cross country is the only sport allowed in the area the CMC covers where the pandemic is in the purple tier, meaning widespread infection. The CMC’s other fall sports, football, volleyball and soccer, can’t be played until an area has improved two tiers to orange. Yet another step, to yellow, is required for wrestling and basketball.
“It’s sad, but I think everybody knew it was coming,” longtime Middletown football head coach Bill Foltmer told the Record-Bee. “I don’t see us getting into the orange tier for another couple of months, if then.”
That fact only four months remain in the school year also led to the cancellations. A spring football season must be completed by April 17 because a certain amount of time must pass before the fall season.
“If the governor says you can do what you want tomorrow, if something miraculous like that happens, then we could take another look at it,” Pinoli told the Record-Bee. “Otherwise there’s no way it’s going to happen and it’s time we stop stringing people along.”
Foltmer has held two voluntary conditioning sessions per week for months.
“My first thought goes to the seniors,” he told the newspaper. “You work all this time to get to this point and then it’s gone. I cannot imagine not having football and basketball my senior season. I was totally into sports. But it’s not just athletes who are suffering. All the kids are. Can you imagine no dances in high school?”
Cross country could happen as soon as Monday, Feb. 1. A North Coast Section Board of Managers meeting is scheduled Friday, and CMC principals and ADs are to meet Monday to talk about possibly having the first meet in mid-February.