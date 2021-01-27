High School Sports: Coastal Mountain Conference cancels fall and winter sports except cross country

Despite the state lifting shelter-in-place orders Monday, St. Helena High and Calistoga High’s Coastal Mountain Conference voted to cancel all 2020-21 fall and winter sports except cross country because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the Lake County Record-Bee reported.

Monday’s vote by athletic directors and principals during a videoconference was 17-3 with two abstentions and two schools not voting, the record-bee.com reported.

Cross country is the only sport allowed in the area the CMC covers where the pandemic is in the purple tier, meaning widespread infection. The CMC’s other fall sports, football, volleyball and soccer, can’t be played until an area has improved two tiers to orange. Yet another step, to yellow, is required for wrestling and basketball.

“It’s sad, but I think everybody knew it was coming,” longtime Middletown football head coach Bill Foltmer told the Record-Bee. “I don’t see us getting into the orange tier for another couple of months, if then.”

That fact only four months remain in the school year also led to the cancellations. A spring football season must be completed by April 17 because a certain amount of time must pass before the fall season.