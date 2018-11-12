The Coastal Mountain Conference, the athletic conference that comprises the North Central Leagues, announced the all-league teams for football and volleyball last week and a number of Wildcats were featured.
In football, junior running back Jesus Rojas-Mendoza made the NCL II first-team offense, freshman quarterback and safety Christian Caldera made first-team defense, and senior tight end and defensive end Gabriel Sullivan earned an honorable mention.
Rojas-Mendoza ran for at least 429 yards and 8 touchdowns this year for the Wildcats, who finished 6-4 overall and 2-3 in league.
In volleyball, five of the nine members of the Wildcats earned NCL III all-league honors, a deserving reward after Calistoga made an underdog run to a North Coast Section Div. 6 title a few weeks ago.
Juniors Hayseel Barrera and Litzy Infante made the first team, while fellow juniors Vanesa Quiepo and Angeli Aquino each made the second team. Sophomore Jimena Guerrero rounded out the list of all-league Wildcats with an honorable mention. Calistoga finished the year 13-10 overall and 9-3 in league, good for second place.
Emily Madden of the NCL III champs Mendocino (21-8, 12-0 NCL III) was named league MVP.