Kicker is Napa County Softball Players of the Year: Farrell led Saints to 1st playoffs in 21 years

Jessica and Brandon Farrell made the best move for their daughter’s softball career when they signed up then-13-year-old Ari for the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, a recreational league that plays games in the late spring and summer at Napa’s Kiwanis Park.

Four years later, as a St. Helena High School junior in her third varsity season as a starting pitcher last spring, Farrell led the Saints to not only their first North Coast Section Division 5 playoff berth in 21 seasons but also to three postseason victories.

After beating South Fork 2-0 and Clear Lake 2-1 and falling 3-1 to Hoopa Valley in the section final, they reached the NorCal semifinals with an 18-0 rout of Point Arena before losing 4-2 to Los Altos.

The All-North Central League I First Team pitcher and outfielder’s team finished second in the NCL I at 11-2 and qualified for the NCS playoffs for only the second time in school history. The playoff win over Clear Lake was the rubber match between the league rivals, as St. Helena had won 5-2 and lost 3-2 against the Cardinals in NCL action.

Farrell had a team-high .456 batting average with 38 RBIs at the plate, and 187 Ks in 110 innings pitched with a 1.56 ERA.

“Ari stepped up her offensive game all season and drove in key runs all year,” said Brandon Farrell, who is also the Saints’ head coach. “Pitching wise, she was extremely consistent this season and we always were in a position to have a chance to win when she was in the circle.”

None of it may have happened if not for the many trips to downtown Napa when she was a seventh-grader, for it was there that she met Shelby Morse. Now in Daytona Beach, Fla., getting ready for her first season at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Morse shares 2021-22 Napa County Softball Player of the Year honors with Farrell and American Canyon’s Raegan Jackson.

Morse, a repeat Napa County Player of the Year who shared it with American Canyon’s Jaida Fulcher as a junior, made quite an impression on Farrell as a pitcher.

“I played in the Kiwanis league for one year during seventh grade with the intention of branching out to new competitors. It was through Kiwanis that I met my fellow All-County Softball Player of the Year, Shelby Morse,” Farrell said. “I really looked up to her when we played together. I remember how much I admired the way she commanded the zone, was a standout hitter and, overall, radiated confidence. Shelby's family introduced me to her pitching coach, Bill Gaito, who later helped me find my first travel softball team.

“I owe Shelby so much for helping me understand what it looks like to be a great softball player, and am very grateful to the whole Morse family for helping me become the athlete I am today.”

They were teammates on a Binstock Enterprises team coached by Robert Poppe, who would coach Morse’s first three seasons at Vintage.

“She was very curious about certain techniques and mentalities I had as a pitcher and so I recommended her to my former pitching coach, Bill Gaito,” Morse said. “I would argue that Bill Gaito is the best pitching coach to see in Northern California. He has many students become collegiate players, many of whom I am friends with or have played with or faced in my travel ball years. I am so grateful to have had him as a coach for so many years.

“As for Ari, I am so excited to see what her future holds. Not only is she a great player, but she’s a great teammate, person and student. Ari is very involved in her school and has the brightest personality. I truly wish the best for her and her family.”

The spring of 2020 was supposed to be fun for the Farrell family. Brandon had just taken over as head coach of the varsity team and Ari was one of his pitchers in her first high school season. It lasted five games, after which the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season. The pandemic also forced her sophomore year to be limited to the regular season only.

“Not having playoffs my sophomore year after my freshman season was cancelled was disappointing, but I was more grateful to have a season at all,” Ari Farrell said. “It was fun to be out on the field doing something that felt so normal in an abnormal world. That being said, our softball team is highly motivated and when a new opportunity is presented to us, we work incredibly hard to achieve that goal. Playoffs were always the expectation for us since St. Helena softball had not gone to the postseason in many years.”

She looks at leading the team in hitting and pitching coming from the way she approaches the game.

“I find it important to perform on both sides of the field to be considered a holistic athlete rather than just a pitcher,” she said. “When I'm hitting on my high school team, I feel completely calm and confident, and I love how rewarding the offensive part of the game is. Softball is definitely a stress reliever from my school work, but I think what I enjoy beyond the stress-relieving aspect is that I am helping my team achieve success, which we all get to be proud of together.”

One would think Farrell thinks about softball every day of the year. Actually, she’s currently in her fourth varsity season of basketball and playing under her fourth head coach. The Saints are trying to snap a 94-game league losing streak dating back to Valentine’s Day 2014.

“Even though our basketball team isn’t as successful, I keep playing because the two sports are so different,” she said. “The scoring percentage, the physicality, and the endurance needed are vastly different. I like how basketball challenges me to look at athletics through a different lens, which helps me become a better athlete — not to mention, it definitely gets me into shape for the spring.”

Farrell her favorite game of her junior season was the win over Clear Lake in the playoff semifinals.

“We were both good teams who saw each other in the regular season, and the game was neck to neck the entire time,” she recalled. “Lots of our classmates came out to support, and both sets of fans were going back and forth with opposing cheers. The game ended in a walk-off sac fly from our first baseman, and I'll never forget how everyone ran to her to celebrate.”

It may have never happened without pitching coach Gaito.

“I have always been a very analytical person, so Bill is really good about helping me calm down and not worry so much about little things,” Farrell said. “I think that really translates on the mound in important moments when I need to keep pitching simple.

The travel team she joined at Gaito’s urging is Ohana Tigers Gold NorCal, based in Marin County.

“My (Tigers) coach, Emily Atkinson, has helped me develop into a much more competitive pitcher on the mound while also helping me a lot with my mental game, which I think will really help me this upcoming season,” Farrell said.

“I think about my upcoming senior season almost every day. When I started as a freshman, I thought I had so much time with our team, but then COVID took so much of it away and made my senior year come way faster. I am sad that it will all be over soon, but am extremely grateful that I will get to look back on such an amazing experience. I am really excited to make the most of the upcoming season with my teammates. This group still has so much to show.”

Daughter and father hope their last season together on the diamond lasts as long as possible.

“Playing with my dad as my coach is one of the reasons I love the sport so much,” Farrell said. “We understand each other so well, which really helps the dynamic on the mound. He has taught me so much about the quirks of softball, both physically and mentally.”

Jessica will be there to watch it all happen.

“My mom has supported me so much as an athlete,” Farrell said. “She reminds me to have fun and helps me remember the best parts of the game are when things get tough.”

See next week’s Star for All-County Superlative winners and finalists, and a feature on Co-Player of the Year Raegan Jackson. Look for Shelby Morse's feature in the Dec. 22 Star.