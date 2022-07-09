Little League All-Star Baseball: St. Helena Juniors rally past Sonoma, 11-8, to meet ‘archrival’ AmCan for title

BENICIA — In a wild game that rocked downtown Fitzgerald Field Friday night, the St. Helena Little League Junior All-Stars answered a late five-run rally by Sonoma with one of their own to win the losers bracket final of the District 53 Tournament for 13-year-olds, 11-8.

St. Helena will play undefeated American Canyon for the championship of the double-elimination tournament at Fitzgerald Field, needing to beat American Canyon at 4 p.m. Sunday to force another title game at 6 p.m. Monday.

St. Helena is the defending champion, having beaten Benicia in last year’s final.

Each league is too small to have more than one team in this age group, so their Junior All-Stars also battled each other during the regular season. The teams are 2-2 against each other in 2022, but they’ve known each other for about four years.

“We’ve been playing them since the 9- and 10-year-old level,” St. Helena manager Jeff Blaum said. “They’re our archrivals and it shouldn’t come out any other way.

Against Sonoma, the lead went back and forth from the start.

Sonoma went up 1-0 lead in the second when Chuy Ordaz singled in Dylan Hudspeth, who had led off with a walk and gone to second when Travis Padgett was hit by a pitch.

St. Helena answered with a two-run rally in the third. With one out, Charlie Blaum (4 for 5, 3 runs) and Adam Herdell (2 for 5, 2 runs scored) singled and both scored on a two-out single by Ben Brakesman (2 for 4, 2 RBI, walk, run scored).

St. Helena upped the lead to 5-1 with a three-spot in the fifth. Herdell, Henry Ray (4 for 5, 2 runs scored) and Brakesman singled back-to-back-to-back to get it started and eventually scored on a RBI walk by Dominic Bastos (1 for 4) and a two-run double by John Oliver (1 for 2).

Sonoma got its own bats going in the fifth with two runs. With one out, Cayden Waldrop singled and Hudspeth singled him in and scored on a Tyler Leuschner single to make it 5-3.

St. Helena upped its lead by a run in the sixth when Blaum walked and scored on a Ray single.

Sonoma capped its comeback in the bottom of the sixth with a five-run explosion. Ordaz and Ty Clark walked and, after an out, Ben Methner was hit by a pitch. Waldrop followed with a double and Joshua Plexico and Hudspeth with singles to drive in the five runs.

Down 8-6 in the top of the seventh, St. Helena got a walk from Kolton Smith, errors forced by the bats of Dean Sommer and Blaum, a double from Julian Earls and a walk from Ray, and all five scored for an 11-6 lead.

Sonoma didn’t go quietly. With one out, Clark walked, Luke Armitage singled and Methner walked, but none were able to score.

St. Helena starting pitcher Elias Kelly went 1 for 4 at the plate, while Connor Cleland was 1 for 2.

“Just an outstanding team effort. Everybody up and down the lineup, down 2 going into the last inning after we gave up all those runs, it was our 8 and 9 hitters that got us going, and a kid that came up late in the season, Julian Earls, gets a big hit there. Kolton Smith led off with a walk, Dean Sommer a two-out hit, but that was the way it was going all night. Everybody had good, quality at-bats, good hits, great defense all-around. That’s what we’ve done all year. We’ve played good solid defense and we put pressure on teams and that’s what happened tonight.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.